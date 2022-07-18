It happened, but not recently: July 13, 1972

The front page of the July 13, 1972, Orange County Review features an eclectic mix of news items, ranging from weather reports to a derelict public building, disaster declaration, school budget funds and another traffic fatality.

Summer of ’72 Immunization Days

The health department has targeted preventable childhood diseases with its “Summer of ’72 Immunization Days” vaccination campaign, offering measles, rubella, polio, diphtheria and tetanus vaccines free of charge to local youth. Beginning this fall, children entering school for the first time must present a certificate of immunization, according to a new state law.

Corn crops good; more rain expected

Corn crops that survived Hurricane Agnes will be excellent, according to Piedmont Research Station Superintendent George Jones. However, barley yields likely will be lighter than usual because of a wet fall and unexpected freeze. So far, a total of 0.61 inches of rain has fallen in July, which averages 3.55” for the month.

Barboursville man killed on highway

A Barboursville man became the county’s fourth traffic-related fatality this year when he was struck and killed while walking on Route 20 last Saturday, the paper reports.

Collapse threatens building

Social services superintendent Ruth Potts told the board of supervisors Tuesday that the “county welfare building” is about to collapse. She described the structure as having been “poorly built, poorly maintained and a heavy influx of surface water being diverted toward the building” have made the basement unusable. The board elected to take the matter under advisement.

Supervsiors’ special session

In other board of supervisors news, county leaders will hold a special meeting Friday evening at 8 p.m. to review operating bids for a fixed base operator at the Orange County Airport. The airport currently is in a state of inactivity, though hangars are rented and the airstrip is being used. However, there is no radio communication, no gasoline sales, no maintenance and no food service. Six groups have expressed an interest in operating the facility with at least three likely bids.

Supervisors authorize school board surplus

The other front-page news regarding the supervisors is the board’s recent authorization for the school board to carry over $5,698 in surplus funds from the 1971-72 school year. The supervisors voted 4-1 to grant the schools’ request, with Barbour District Supervisor E.C. Hooper dissenting.

Orange designated disaster area

The Office of Emergency Preparedness has designated Orange County a disaster area following flooding related to recent Hurricane Agnes June 21-22. The designation permits local producers adversely affected by the storm to apply for various relief and assistance programs.

This week’s ads

The Madison Theater is screening “The French Connection” this weekend, a film “In the great tradition of American thrillers.” Meanwhile, the Orange Drive-in Theatre is featuring Barbara Hershey in “Boxcar Bertha” and Shelley Winters as “Bloody Mama.” First Virginia Bank has an ad announcing, “We’re open Saturdays just for you!” and G.A. Waugh Furniture Co. is advertising Deepfreeze home freezers—“for farm or ranch.” A&P has “super-right Grade A” turkeys for $0.39 per pound and boneless beef chuck roasts for $0.89 per pound. Delmonico steaks are $1.99 per pound and bone-in rib steaks are $1.29 per pound. Chicken breast or leg quarters are $0.39 per pound. Two bars of Dial soap are $0.24 with an in-paper coupon. “For your shopping convenience,” the new Orange 7-Eleven is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and stocks more than 3,000 items.”

This week’s photo

The recent soap box derby continued to be big news this week, as a photo shows the starting gate from the 14th annual event. Official starter Tom Bennett is shown as he prepares to drop the flag. The starting gate is supported by two dump trucks with their beds angled to create sufficient momentum for the unpowered derby cars to gain speed. Jaycees Jimmy McDaniel (left) and Charles Staton (right) work the ramps as racers Ronnie Garrett (left) and Michael Knight (right) prepare to begin. Ralph Nichols is manning the lever that would drop the starting blocks for the race to begin. Willie Lillard won the Orange derby and will head to Akron next month.