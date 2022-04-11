It happened, but not recently: April 6, 1972

The first week of April brings falling temperatures, rising real estate values and community pride, according to the front page of the April 6, 1972, Orange County Review.

Warm days, cold nights

Weather data recorded at the Piedmont Research Station included a low of 28 this week, with highs topping out in the low 60s. Research station superintendent George Jones said plowing and planting are in full swing, but many spring blooms—tulips and daffodils—were frozen out by the sudden drops in temperature.

18.8% increase in values

The “big” news on the front page this week was the arrival of reappraisal figures for county real estate. Commissioner of revenue, Joe Samuels, reported that total county real estate (excluding public utilities) increased from $110 million to nearly $130.7 million—an increase of 18.8%. The sharpest increase, 52.6%, occurred in the Gordon District—excluding Lake of the Woods. Apparently, Lake of the Woods values decreased from $33.6 million to $33.2 million. Even so, the Review reports, Lake of the Woods accounts for 25.4% of the total county real estate value. Property values in Gordonsville increased by 16.6% while Town of Orange values increased 11.3%.

Centennial celebration

The Town of Orange centennial observance committee has only 60 days to organize an event commemorating the town’s official charter in 1872. Program possibilities include: a parade, creation of a commemorative medallion and production of a brochure to celebrate and remember the occasion.

Project Pride

As the town prepares for its 100th anniversary, the Kiwanis Club is doing its part to spruce up the town as part of its annual Project Pride beautification effort. The civic group will again divide the community into zones with clean-up activities occurring over two Saturdays in advance of Historic Garden Week, April 23.

Germanna and MWC agreement

Two-year-old Germanna Community College and Mary Washington College have agreed to a new program assuring Germanna students in good standing will be accepted at and their credits transfer to the Fredericksburg college. Mary Washington not only will accept Germanna students, but offer them dormitory space and provide the same level of financial aid as other students. Germanna faculty will receive reports of their former students’ grades from Mary Washington in an effort to evaluate the community college’s curriculum and programs.

This week’s ads

Who knew the Peanuts gang appeared in the Orange Review? Apparently, Lucy, ever bullying hapless Charlie Brown, tells him her father is stronger and better looking than his dad, before Charlie Brown responds, “My dad has a better insurance program than your dad!!” Beneath the three-panel comic, a line reads: “For your better program… see Mason Insurance Agency.” In an interesting juxtaposition of ads, Holly Farms Fried Chicken’s ad is a photograph of their Madison Road sign announcing a $1.29 fish dinner. Immediately above it is an ad for the National Symphony Orchestra playing at the Kennedy Center next week. A bus will depart for the concert from Germanna Community College. Tickets for the concert are $5.50 and the bus ride—round-trip—is $3.50, making it a $9 outing.

This week’s photo

Oh, deer. On a spring break trip, local Girl Scouts visited Lake Orange Monday afternoon for a “bike-hike” and picnic. As the Review photographer arrived, the scouts were having lunch, but assembled by the shore to pose for a photograph. As they did, a young deer emerged and foraged among their sandwiches, drinks and cookies. Riley Weakley, who works the concession stand at the lake, said he feeds and helps protect the deer, whose mother was killed. The caption also notes, “the deer even wears a soft, red collar to show it doesn’t want to be hunted.”