It happened, but not recently: April 27, 1972

As the month winds to a close, the front page of the April 27, 1972, issue of the Orange County Review reports a proposed real estate tax rate increase, more issues with the Orange-Gordonsville water pipeline, clarity with regard to the future solid waste disposal situation and good news for the Orange County Library.

$4.95 real estate levy

Orange County Treasurer V.E. Bartley submitted his “long-awaited” 1972-73 budget to the board of supervisors Tuesday, with total expenditures for the coming fiscal year at $3,866,385. With provisions for a contingency allowance, the budget balances at $4,079,211, the Review reports. That would require a real estate tax levy of $4.95--$0.50 above the current $4.45 rate. The paper reports each 10-cent increase on the levy generates approximately $37,500, meaning the proposed increase would garner $187,500 in new revenue. The proposed hike comes on top of an 18.8% average increase in property values, the paper continues. While Madison District Supervisor Elbert Brown lobbied to hold the budget public hearing at night to accommodate a greater number of citizens, he had no support from the balance of the board, which voted to hold the budget and tax rate hearing Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

Pipeline ruptures continue

Local officials cannot predict when municipal water will be available to Gordonsville residents after continued sections of the new pipeline between Orange and Gordonsville leak during pressure testing. Engineers and workers attribute the issue to glued couplings.

Dump news

With the state health department rejecting Gordonsville and Orange dump sites as prospective sanitary landfill sites, there’s some political jockeying going on for how a single, county-owned solid waste disposal operation will be financed. Officials in both towns are suggesting they will not accept a special county-imposed waste levy specifically for town residents. A local delegation of town and county officials recently visited a model landfill in Mecklenburg County where a single county-wide collection site is in operation, with large containers situated at strategic locations around the county. The paper notes that nearby Madison County has abolished open dumping and is operating a contractor-managed sanitary landfill.

O.C. Library among top in state

Statistics published in the 1972 magazine of Virginia Public Libraries show only four libraries ahead of Orange with better circulation volume. The magazine lists 41 libraries in Virginia designated as serving county populations. Only Arlington, Fairfax, Albemarle and Campbell top Orange. Total circulation at the Orange County Library was 58,500 during 1970-71, with 21,000 of those coming via the bookmobile.

The budget

Inside this week’s issue is a line-by-line block illustrating the proposed county budget. Schools account for $2.6 million of the proposed $4 million county budget. Instruction comprises $1.7 million of that figure. Among county administration, “crime prevention and detection” accounts for $37,935, with public health expenses totaling $37,677. Maintenance of buildings and grounds is budgeted at $17,630. There is $5,410 budgeted for elections and $13,200 for “administration of justice.” Public works—zoning is budgeted at $7,700. Among revenue estimates, $2.24 million is expected in local revenue, with $1.47 in state funds. Federal funds account for $215,500. A line labeled, “sale of junk” suggests $2,000 in 1973 revenue (down from $4,000 in 1972, but up from $1,211 in 1971).

This week’s ads

Death lives! The Madison Theatre on Main Street is showing Tales from the Crypt this weekend as the lead feature of a “double horror show.” Batting second in the line-up is The House that Dripped Blood, where “Terror awaits you in every room.” Meanwhile, Altman Furniture is promoting “A high-quality permanent sheet vinyl floor you can install yourself.” Scissors and a sharp knife are the only tools needed. The Imperial Accotone cushioned vinyl floor is selling for $2.99 a square foot with sheets coming in 12-foot rolls for “seamless installation.” For local golfers, the Firestone store on Madison road has “tough and lively” Jack Nicklaus golf balls, made by MacGregor. The balls sell three for $1.39, but additional balls are $1 apiece. Time is running out for formal wear rentals. Leggett is advertising tuxedos for prom between $17 and $25, but orders are due by April 29.

This week’s photo

Speaking of formal wear, it’s Dress-up day at Prospect Heights Intermediate School. Students at Prospect Heights participated in “dress-up day” last Friday, with the assembled boys and girls arriving in their sharpest attire.