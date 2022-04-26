It happened, but not recently: April 20, 1972

It’s properly spring, according to the front page of the April 20, 1972, issue of the Orange County Review, with announcements about Garden Week, April showers, a flower show, spring concerts and, well, county budget and tax season.

Higher tax rate forecast

County treasurer W.E. Bartley reported to the board of supervisors this week that the current tax rate--$4.43 (even on a reappraised basis) is unlikely to be sufficient to fund the anticipated 1972-73 county budget. The recent property reappraisal elevated values 18.8%, which should generate an additional $184,000 in local funds.

Garden Week

Historic Garden Week in Virginia will be observed locally with four sites open to the public and lunch served at Christ Episcopal Church in Gordonsville. Sites on this year’s tour include Westend (in Boswell’s Tavern), Waverley (in Somerset), Blue Run Farm (in Somerset) and the gardens of Montpelier. Meanwhile, the Orange Garden Club is holding a Daffodil and Spring Flower Show at Walnut Hills for those interested in viewing “various types of flower specimens in the horticultural section and arrangements of artistic design.”

April showers

Those flowers are blooming because “a summery sun and April showers have made the grass jump.” Weather data from the Piedmont Research Station reported on the front page note that temperatures reached 80 this week for the first time this year, with rainfall recorded four of the previous seven days.

Spring concerts

The Orange County High School and Intermediate School bands will present spring concerts at the OCHS auditorium next weekend. The program will include highlights from West Side Story and Hawaii Five-O, among others.

Landfill location

Perhaps not necessarily in keeping with the flowery spring theme, county sanitation officer Richard Sharp said a single, sanitary landfill location is necessary for the county’s solid waste disposal. There currently are four public dumps serving town and county residents and Sharp’s announcement runs counter to a tentative board of supervisors’ plan to establish two dump sites—one being the existing Barboursville dump and the other being a tract on Route 20. Health department officials evaluated the Route 20 tract earlier this month and found it acceptable as a potential landfill location. Sharp said he did not expect the Orange dump, the Gordonsville or Barboursville dumps to similarly qualify.

Orange native writes cookbook

A small news item on the front page tells of the publishing of The Edna Lewis Cookbook. The book, published in New York City, is out April 20. The book contains more than 100 recipes and Mrs. Lewis explains how to vary them in accordance with the season and climate, and include everything from country dishes to elegant meals. The book is being sold for $8.50.

This week’s ads

“He can save you about 193,248 steps a year,” proclaims an advertisement from C&P Telephone encouraging customers to install an extension line in their homes. “Extension lines cut out a lot of wasted motion,” the ad declares, and “just one extra phone in the house can save you approximately 530 steps a day. The more phone lines you put in, the more steps you save.” Meanwhile, Sprouse Motor Co., on Madison Road, is promoting the Plymouth Duster with an ad announcing “JOY! Joy is discovering the Duster is priced only $54.10 more than a Vega.” The Duster is billed as longer, wider and with a bigger engine than the Chevy Vega, with bigger tires, brakes and trunk.

In Gordonsville

Town officials opened bids for painting Gordonsville’s 300,000-gallon elevated water tank and awarded the $4,250 contract (two coats) to a Kentucky firm. The tank has not been painted since it was constructed seven years ago. Meanwhile, the town council has authorized construction of “the worst” sidewalks in town, though there was some disagreement as to which ones those were. Generally, all agreed there was a “need for general repair.” Lastly, the town’s zoning administrator reports multiple building violations and “a general disregard for the ordinance that requires a builder to obtain a permit before initiating construction.” Permit violation is a misdemeanor and the town council announced its intention to enforce the requirement.

This week’s photo

Welcome to Orange! The Orange County Jaycees have completed their new welcome sign on Route 20. The project has taken more than five months and most of the material and labor were donated by the Jaycees. Alex Waugh, Alex Walters and Jimmy Kestner are pictured with the completed sign near the Orange County Schools’ bus garage.