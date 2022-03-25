Ink Inc.: O.C. tattoo artists find business booming

By Ike Parrish

While most businesses suffered a major blow when the pandemic hit in early 2020, tattoo artistry burgeoned along with the toilet paper manufacturers and virtual communication platforms. According to a pair of local tattoo shop owners, a sudden uptick in tattoo popularity created a demand greater than ever before.

“People were getting free money. People were blowing that free money,” says Bishop Walker, owner of Ugly Bishop’s Tattoos in Locust Grove. “A lot of people were scared so a lot of people looked at it like ‘man, I’m going to do things that I wouldn’t normally do.’”

Walker set up shop in the dining room of his home, where he gave many their first tattoo, a large number of which were customers in their 60s or 70s.

He says the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic left people with a now-or-never mindset, spurring them to finally muster up the courage to get that tattoo they’ve always wanted.

Maurice Whalen, owner of Daddy Daughter Ink in the Town of Orange, saw the same boom in business. He says many clients spent the entirety of their stimulus checks on new tattoos.

Both Walker and Whalen are self-taught tattoo artists who have honed their skills in the ink-to-flesh art business over many years and ultimately opened their own shops in Orange County.

Walker’s path to tattoo artistry started with graffiti.

“I used to do graffiti all over the walls and trains,” he says. “But I kept getting caught so I’d get locked up and my mom would have to pay the fine.”

After being arrested numerous times for vandalism, Walker discovered he could translate his street art into tattoos. He started tattooing people in his neighborhood of Bakersfield, California as a teenager in 1996, moved to the area in 2004 and has been tattooing professionally ever since. He has operated tattoo shops in the Culpeper and Fredericksburg areas and opened Ugly Bishop’s Tattoos in Locust Grove nearly a year ago.

For Whalen, his drive to become a tattoo shop owner was fueled by a stubborn determination to prove his brother wrong, after his brother told him he couldn’t make it as a tattoo artist. With no art background, Whalen’s scrupulous efforts to boost his expertise in the business led him to opening Daddy Daughter Ink in January of 2020.

“I started doing research on the background and really putting effort into it and studying the machines and studying the inks,” he says. “I just took a knack with it and just ran with it. It’s been nonstop ever since.”

Throughout their years in tattoo artistry, they’ve seen the different trends rise and fall, while some tattoo requests have stayed persistent.

“I remember back in the 90s, a lot of crosses and praying hands. In the early 2000s it was a lot of black tribal,” says Walker. “Just big designs of nothing that took forever and hurt forever and then you’re stuck with it forever when that trend goes away.”

He also says the faces of women with the traditional Day of the Dead face painting started to become popular five to 10 years ago even among those who are not members of the Mexican community.

Walker, with his full sleeve of Japanese-style tattoos, exemplifies that the appreciation for the everlasting body art transcends cultural boundaries.

Whalen, who has a predominantly female cliental, says flower tattoos have been the most frequently requested item.

Walker also notes roses are among the most tattooed images along with dragons, eagles, koi fish, lion faces and the list goes on.

Another gradual change they’ve noticed throughout their careers is the traction the tattoo industry has gained in conventional society and some misconceptions of tattooed people that have started to fade away.

“There’s just a stigma that comes with this that goes back from where it started, you know, criminals and bikers and strippers and prostitutes and pimps and gang members,” says Walker. “I tattoo psychologists now and lawyers and dentists and cops; I tattoo a lot of policemen.”

“I actually have a lot of cliental that are 40-plus that’s always wanted tattoos but there was that stigma of tattoos back in the day,” Whalen adds. “It’s definitely been a big spike in tattoos. There’s definitely not enough artists out there to compensate for all the tattoos that people want. It’s not even close.”

Walker remembers how TV shows released in the 2000s, such as “Inked” and “Miami Ink”, gave rise to tattoo popularity and started to normalize inked displays of art on the skin.

Whalen says social media has increased interest in the subculture as well as influence different tattoo trends.

With increasingly high demand, both artists say there is no shortage of profits in the tattoo business.

“You can make as much money as you want to make with it,” says Whalen. “So it just all depends on what kind of drive you’ve got, what kind of ambition you’ve got and how you want to go about it. But it’s definitely a profitable business.”

Walker, who says he has always been an artistic person, found tattooing to be the most effective way for him to make a living though art.

“You could paint something super-dope on a canvas, and I could put a $100 price-tag on that and it’d probably sit there for five years before I could convince someone to buy [it],” he says. “But if I take that same art and draw it on your arm, I’m going to do it for you and I’m going to do it for $1,000 and you’re going to wear it, and people are going to appreciate it and that’s the art I want to do.”

At the end of the day, they love what they do for the joy it brings to the customer and “the feeling it gives the people when they leave,” says Walker. “They come in sad sometimes and they walk out with their chin up and chest out.”

“I love the reaction on my client when I’m done with the tattoo,” says Whalen. “They have no idea what it’s going to look like, and I always seem to exceed their expectations and I love that reaction.”

