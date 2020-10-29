In concert: OCHS fine arts students work to stream virtual concert

There also will be a saxophone duet played by Natalie Bullock and Peyton Courtney.

Doss said the idea for a virtual concert came about out of necessity—a need to make music and share it with people.

“Although students have been deprived of the traditional rehearsal and performance experience, we felt it was important for our students to work towards a common goal,” he said. “As educators and as artists, we wanted to offer our students the opportunity to prepare concert music and perform for the Orange County community, even if that looked very different from years past. We were determined not to let the limitations of our current educational climate stand in the way of us sharing the talent and passion of these young musicians and artists.”

Doss said viewers should expect a fun and engaging performance by young artists that can be preserved for years to come.

“I think this performance will be inspiring to both the OCHS students and staff as well as the Orange County community as a whole. This performance will serve as evidence of our students’ perseverance and dedication to the arts and to arts education, even during these challenging and difficult times.”

The concert will air Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at www.ochsfab.org, and will remain available following that date.

