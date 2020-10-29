In concert: OCHS fine arts students work to stream virtual concert

Nearly everything is done differently in the Covid era.
We work differently. We shop differently. We socialize differently. We go to school differently.
While educators work with students to adapt to new ways of instruction and interaction, the students themselves also are discovering innovative ways to “normalize” their experience.
Those efforts will be on display this Thursday night, Oct. 29, when Orange County High School fine arts students present a virtual concert online for the community to enjoy.
According to OCHS band instructor Tommy Doss and student-teacher Saoirse Lee, the concert will feature audio and visual components and the students are almost entirely responsible for creating both parts.
Since high school students who chose to attend in-person classes only are at the school one day per week and other students are attending exclusively online, putting together a concert would seem to be a considerable challenge. Additionally, band and choir classes have not been able to rehearse or play their instruments in school.
“We’ve only been able to talk through and listen through the pieces, which has given us an opportunity to explore more of the theory behind the pieces and explore listening skills as well. It also has meant that the students have had to take much of the responsibility behind preparing and learning the pieces,” Doss noted.
Since the students are not practicing or performing music in school, each is making a recording of themselves playing their part into a computer program called SmartMusic. This program allows them to record along with a track and make sure their part is exactly in time and in tune with all of their classmates. Then students will record a video of themselves playing their part in certain sections and their recordings are being mixed by the associate band director Rustin Waters in a music software program called Logic.
The ultimate performance that will air Thursday is being created by OCHS band students Nick Edelman and John Mason Vines. They have collected all of the students’ videos and edited them together and lined them up with the recording to create this entire virtual performance, Doss and Lee explained.
In addition, OCHS art instructor Jamie Howie’s visual arts classes have submitted various drawings, paintings and sketches that will serve as the visual components during one of the pieces.
The band will be performing three pieces on the fall concert: “Pegasus” (Wings of Majesty), by Michael Sweeney; “And the Heart Replies” by Anne McGinty; and “An Original Suite Movement 1: March,” by Gordon Jacobs.
The choir also is featuring two vocal soloists: Niyah Smith will perform the traditional American folk song “Shenandoah,” and Makayla Valentine will perform “Simple Gifts,” a Shaker tune.
There also will be a saxophone duet played by Natalie Bullock and Peyton Courtney.
Doss said the idea for a virtual concert came about out of necessity—a need to make music and share it with people.
“Although students have been deprived of the traditional rehearsal and performance experience, we felt it was important for our students to work towards a common goal,” he said. “As educators and as artists, we wanted to offer our students the opportunity to prepare concert music and perform for the Orange County community, even if that looked very different from years past. We were determined not to let the limitations of our current educational climate stand in the way of us sharing the talent and passion of these young musicians and artists.”
Doss said viewers should expect a fun and engaging performance by young artists that can be preserved for years to come.
“I think this performance will be inspiring to both the OCHS students and staff as well as the Orange County community as a whole. This performance will serve as evidence of our students’ perseverance and dedication to the arts and to arts education, even during these challenging and difficult times.”
The concert will air Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at www.ochsfab.org, and will remain available following that date.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!