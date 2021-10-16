Hornets honor logo creator Hughes

By Ike Parrish

Correspondent

Orange County High School (OCHS) honored Donnie Hughes for nearly a lifetime of support and dedication to Hornet athletics at their Oct. 1 Homecoming football game.

Hughes, a 1960 OCHS graduate, received a plaque before the game honoring him for his many contributions to the school, which began while he was still a student at OCHS.

“He created and designed our very first Hornet logo,” said OCHS Activities Director Mike Neeley. “It’s still somewhat in use today.”

Hughes designed the logo in 1959 while in his junior year of high school.

“I’ve painted that thing so many times on different objects,” Hughes said. Maybe the most notable iteration was the Hornet logo in the school lobby which was eight feet in diameter.

Additionally, Hughes served as the manager of the football team and timekeeper for the basketball team.

“Over the years, he created hand painted homecoming footballs that said Orange versus whoever we were playing, and all of the football team would sign it,” Neeley noted.