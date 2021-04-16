Honoring the Orange Graded School: next phase honors advocates

Additionally, while what remains of the Orange Graded School is shrouded amid trees and brush, supporters of the initial project are hoping to further illuminate this chapter in local history by supplementing the existing roadside marker and cleaning up the former school site for an adaptive re-use.

The foundation of the Orange Graded School sits to the east of Dailey Drive, near the cul-de-sac of Bowler Lane.

Plans call for the addition of a stone marker with a bronze relief sculpture of the school, as well information honoring East and Carter—both who played an instrumental role in the school, though in different generations.

At its March 29 meeting, the Orange School Board approved the placement of the marker at the school site.

The project is being sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society, which is collecting donations in support of the project.

Local artist and sculptor Thomas Marsh has designed the relief sculpture, and Orange businessman Kent Higginbotham has donated the boulder that will display it and will deliver and position the new marker at the site.

The Orange Graded School served Black students from across the county in grades one through seven until it closed in 1956.