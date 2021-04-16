Honoring the Orange Graded School: next phase honors advocates

Seven years ago, local advocates and school officials completed the first phase of an effort to honor the legacy of the Orange Graded School and those who supported its construction.
From 1925 through 1956, Black students in Orange attended the school which sat across from modern-day Prospect Heights Middle School and the Taylor Education and Administration Complex.
It was one of 350 schools in Virginia funded in part by the Julius Rosenwald Fund, dedicated to constructing safe schools for African-American children. (Rosenwald was part owner of Sears and Roebuck department stores and partnered with Booker T. Washington, of the Tuskegee Institute, to construct more than 5,000 schools across the rural south.)
Locally, the premise of a new school was spearheaded by Willie East, who was determined to replace the unsafe and unhealthy conditions of the existing school on West Main Street near Preddy’s Funeral Home.
In 2014, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources unveiled highway marker JJ31, recognizing the Orange Graded School, which the local African American community helped build.
The effort to recognize the school and its local benefactors, was spearheaded by Orange resident Jane Ware and assisted by then-school board chair Judy Carter.
While Ware said she is grateful for the marker—which acknowledges the local African American community contributed 40% of the $6,200 building cost—she had hoped the marker’s text also could have recognized East’s contribution to the school’s construction.
Additionally, while what remains of the Orange Graded School is shrouded amid trees and brush, supporters of the initial project are hoping to further illuminate this chapter in local history by supplementing the existing roadside marker and cleaning up the former school site for an adaptive re-use.
The foundation of the Orange Graded School sits to the east of Dailey Drive, near the cul-de-sac of Bowler Lane.
Plans call for the addition of a stone marker with a bronze relief sculpture of the school, as well information honoring East and Carter—both who played an instrumental role in the school, though in different generations.
At its March 29 meeting, the Orange School Board approved the placement of the marker at the school site.
The project is being sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society, which is collecting donations in support of the project.
Local artist and sculptor Thomas Marsh has designed the relief sculpture, and Orange businessman Kent Higginbotham has donated the boulder that will display it and will deliver and position the new marker at the site.
The Orange Graded School served Black students from across the county in grades one through seven until it closed in 1956.
While the historic marker recognizes the school’s existence, as well as teacher and subsequent school supervisor Gussie Baylor Taylor, organizers hope the second phase of the project will paint a more complete and visible picture of the school and its early advocates by creating a place that local residents and visitors can experience.
In initially proposing the marker in 2012, Ware said she had hoped East’s efforts could be included on the sign. By the time the application was approved through the department of historic resources, his contributions had been edited from the marker’s text.
East was a local farmer from Jones Mill Road and a deacon at Emanuel Baptist Church, Ware said. He advocated for adequate school facilities and improved educational access for African American children.
Carter, who served more than two decades as an appointed, and later elected school board member, represented District 3 (which includes the Town of Orange) from 1988-99 and again from 2009 until her death in 2018.
Ware said the overarching concept of this supplemental project is to complete the original intent of the marker project, as well as enhance the site visibility as an attraction to local citizens and tourists alike.
To support costs associated with the project, donations are being collected through the Orange County African American Historical Society and can be sent to OCAAHS at 130 Caroline Street, Orange, VA 22960, with Orange Graded School Marker Project identified in the subject line. For additional information about the project or to support it, contact Ware at 672-2197 or Alan Johnson at (703) 338-2895.