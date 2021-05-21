Honoring an Orange County hero: Capt. Maples portrait unveiled in O.C. Courthouse

“What I’ve come to learn about Capt. Maples is he came from a long line in his family that served in the military to defend the values and freedoms we enjoy in this country,” he said, citing the military service of Capt. Maples’ brothers, Adolphus, and Harold, who was a Tuskegee Airman as well. Three other Maples brothers, Junious, Leroy and Roger, served during the 1950s.

“It’s a family that reveres patriotism, honor and country,” Rep. Brown said. “His service would not be possible without the buffalo soldiers on the western frontier in the 1800s, nor the Harlem Hellfighters of World War I. As a former Army aviator, I know my service would not have been possible, certainly not in the cockpit, had it not been for Capt. Andrew Maples and the hundreds, if not thousands of Tuskegee aviators and navigators who proved that regardless of race, geography, ethnicity or background, that all of us can and should have an opportunity to serve our country.”

Offering remarks from the bench, Doris Maples Walker described her brother as “The big brother you wanted to have.”

“When Zann first contacted me, I didn’t believe what she was saying,” Walker said. “My family is truly honored today because Orange County has stepped up and I say ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’ ”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.