Honoring a legend: MCHS baseball field renamed to honor longtime teacher, and coach Mitchell

Jenkins, one of the first to promote the idea of renaming the field, spoke to the large audience in attendance last week about the positive impact Mitchell had on his students. He recalled how Mitchell always encouraged his students to do their best whether in the classroom or on the ballfield.

“He always told us, ‘Anything you do, do the best you can do,’ ”Jenkins recalled, before he presented Mitchell with a commemorative plaque. “He shared his passion and taught us how to be a good winner and how to shine your shoes. It was always important that we were prepared when we went on the field.”

Several community members also spoke about the influence Mitchell had on their lives.

Don Daniels recalled how Mitchell was a successful coach but, more importantly, a gifted teacher and mentor to both students and younger faculty.

“Billy has made a life of contributions to this school system and the community,” said Daniels. “He wasn’t just a coach, he was an educator. A lot of students finally figured out math in his classroom.”

Becky Gore emphasized how Mitchell encouraged her both on the field and in the classroom.