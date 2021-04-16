 Skip to main content
High-speed chase ends in felony arrest
A Unionville man is under arrest for a felony DUI after a high-speed chase on Route 20 last Thursday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Schienschang spotted a red Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 20 last Thursday, April 8, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The driver of the Camaro passed the deputy at 91 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

As Deputy Schienschang attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the Camaro accelerated to speeds over 100 mph, then turned onto Everona Road, where the pursuit continued for approximately three miles before the vehicle came to stop at a residence.

The driver of the Camaro, Tyrone Lowe, 48, of Unionville, was arrested on felony DUI, third offense within five years.

Lowe currently is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

