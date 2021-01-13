Health district releases vaccine survey

As Orange County reports two more residents who died of the deadly coronavirus, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District is nearing completion of its first wave of vaccinations.

According to health district director Dr. Wade Kartchner, by the end of last week, nearly 1,000 vaccinations will have been administered within the five-county health district (including more than 550 to Orange County residents).

“Through the dedication and hard work of our vaccination team, and in collaboration with Culpeper Medical Center—Novant Health UVA and Fauquier Health, we anticipate reaching most of the Phase 1A group by the end of next week,” he said. (Those in Phase 1A include healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.)

“We plan to soon evolve to a larger site with pop-up events in other counties and/or Saturday availability. We continue to recruit staff and volunteers, and look forward to the time when vaccine is distributed to medical providers and pharmacies as well.”