Health district pleads for vaccine patience

In the past week, new coronavirus case counts in Orange County have declined somewhat—particularly from the one-day high of 48 new cases Jan. 17. In the last week (since last Wednesday), VDH reports 110 new cases locally, bringing the January total to 517. Two more local deaths attributed to the dangerous virus were reported yesterday--the first local COVID-related deaths since Jan. 14.

Overall, Orange County has recorded 1,461 cases with 57 hospitalizations and 18 deaths. Statewide, the figures are 483,326 cases with 20,860 hospitalizations and 6,174 deaths (as of Tuesday morning).

Meanwhile, Dr. Kartchner, who is set to retire from his post as the head of the health district on March 8, said those interested in registering to receive a vaccine should visit rrhd.org to fill out the appropriate survey. Those with no internet access can call the district office at (540) 308-6072 and leave a message.

“Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions. Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing, and other measures to protect the health of the community,” Dr. Kartchner said. “Please be patient; we will get back to you. And remember to keep doing those things that will keep us all safe during this time: Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait to return back to work if you are sick.”

