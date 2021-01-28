Health district pleads for vaccine patience

The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District has reopened its COVID-19 vaccination surveys for employers and those over 65 and those with medical conditions as vaccine demand continues to outpace supply.
In an update last week, outgoing health district director Dr. Wade Kartchner acknowledged the community is, “facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination,” adding health officials, “are are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can.”
Over the next four to eight weeks, Dr. Kartchner said the district is expecting between 600 and 1,500 vaccine doses weekly, with more than 25,000 registered for vaccinations.
“To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert,” he said. “If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.”
The current statewide vaccine allocation is approximately 100,000 per week, with about 1 to 2% designated for the health district.
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), 2,770 Orange County residents have received a vaccination, with 222 fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning. Statewide, 497,581 vaccinations have been administered with 71,459 fully vaccinated.
In the past week, new coronavirus case counts in Orange County have declined somewhat—particularly from the one-day high of 48 new cases Jan. 17. In the last week (since last Wednesday), VDH reports 110 new cases locally, bringing the January total to 517. Two more local deaths attributed to the dangerous virus were reported yesterday--the first local COVID-related deaths since Jan. 14.
Overall, Orange County has recorded 1,461 cases with 57 hospitalizations and 18 deaths. Statewide, the figures are 483,326 cases with 20,860 hospitalizations and 6,174 deaths (as of Tuesday morning).
Meanwhile, Dr. Kartchner, who is set to retire from his post as the head of the health district on March 8, said those interested in registering to receive a vaccine should visit rrhd.org to fill out the appropriate survey. Those with no internet access can call the district office at (540) 308-6072 and leave a message.
“Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions. Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing, and other measures to protect the health of the community,” Dr. Kartchner said. “Please be patient; we will get back to you. And remember to keep doing those things that will keep us all safe during this time: Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait to return back to work if you are sick.”