Health district announces expanding vaccination pool

Late last week, the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced it would begin to vaccinate persons in Phase 2 Monday, April 5, while continuing to vaccinate anyone in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C who registers to receive it.

While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited. Health officials encouraged residents in the district to be patient as they continue to reach out to the most at-risk and underserved, while offering vaccines to each person who desires it as soon as possible.

Phase 2 is very straightforward: all persons age 16 and older (for Pfizer vaccine) and 18 and older (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to the majority of our population,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannnock-Rapidan Health District. “Please understand that we will still book the elderly and most at-risk first. Everyone who lives or works in Virginia is encouraged to enroll on the state pre-registration list, to facilitate setting up a vaccine appointment.”