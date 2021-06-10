Happy herd: Marshalls create unique, organic, robotic dairy

Robotic. The dairy has nine, fascinatingly efficient robotic milking machines that do everything from cleaning the dairy cows’ udders, to testing the milk for impurities and calculating production per milking quarter. A large red cow outside the dairy office is a symbol of the Lely company that makes the Marshalls’ nine robotic milking machines that measure and perform just about everything imaginable as part of the operation. Collars around each cow’s neck identify them to the machines, which can allow or prevent access to milking, not to mention alert the Marshalls and their staff if any of the herd have become sick or otherwise compromised. From her phone, Marshall can receive alerts or check in on the condition of any in the herd.

This “European” model of dairying puts the herd on small pastures with daily, rotational grazing. The Marshalls plant clover, rye, fescue and supplement the grasses with natural nutrients (including peanuts and other supplements) that are roasted and blended with feed freely distributed in the efficient and bovinely luxurious milking parlor. Marshall credits her husband, Keith, with the entire design of the operation, which appears simultaneously airy and yet compact. Through it all, the herd flows at its discretion, except for a few hours early each morning when they’re turned out to the pasture so farm staff can clean the milking barn. Even that is a marvel. A special floor, designed and constructed in Belgium, allows waste to channel into an underground pit below and away. Automatic feeders distribute food to happy, hungry herd members as others lounge on soft, nearby beds that respond to their movements. When they cows feel ready to milk, they know the way to the machines, though their collars won’t permit access if they’re not ready to return.