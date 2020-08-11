Grymes and Woodberry gear up for first day of school year in COVID-19 era

The Orange County Public Schools are not the only local schools gearing up for opening day of the COVID-19 era. Grymes Memorial School in Orange and Woodberry Forest School, close by in Madison County, also are making careful plans for the new school year.

Students at Grymes, a private day school for children in “junior kindergarten” through eighth grade, will begin classes on Sept. 8. Headmaster Jonathan Brand said physical distancing will be required “both in our classes and around campus.” Children will wear masks on school buses and in other situations where distancing is difficult to maintain.

He said there will be an increased emphasis on basic hygiene, and the daily schedule has been adjusted to allow more time for cleaning and disinfecting school buildings.

Further, parents will be provided with a checklist so they can screen their children each day for signs of illness, and students will have their temperatures checked every day at school.

Brand said the school has been working with the local health department as it plans for its reopening and following guidelines provided by the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the department of social services. Like all schools across Virginia, Grymes closed in March when Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered schools across the state due to the pandemic. Students quickly shifted over to online classes.

“Unusually busy

admissions season”

According to Brand, the pandemic has caused a surge in inquiries for the coming year.