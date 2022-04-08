Growing goodness: Community gardens offer more than fresh produce

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Spring is here and seeds of benevolence are sprouting in a pair of charitable gardens located in Gordonsville and Orange.

Gordonsville’s community garden, located adjacent to the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company’s fairgrounds, is operated by Feed My Sheep, a non-profit dedicated to providing food for people in need in the Gordonsville area.

The community garden in the Town of Orange, located at the Orange Baptist Church Route 15 property, was organized through a partnership with the church and the Orange Healthy Community Action Team (HCAT), an organization focused on youth obesity prevention in Orange County.

“It’s actually not a community garden in a traditional sense,” says HCAT Coordinator Ashley Jacobs. “It’s more of a community harvest space in which all of the produce that’s grown at the garden is donated to the Love Outreach Food Pantry.”

It was first planted last fall by volunteers at Orange Baptist Church.

“The community response and help and support throughout the process has really been what’s made it all come together,” says Jacobs. “We’ve just been super-grateful for the donations and the time and the energy and really just the desire of the community to serve one another.”

Gordonsville’s garden also functions on a principle of community contribution but is always open to the public with a motive to feed people in need or “anybody who wants to pull weeds,” says Feed My Sheep member Willow Drinkwater. “That’s the price of admission.”

“The whole idea is we work together,” she says. “Our mission is everyone well-fed within 24 miles of Gordonsville.”

The garden originated three years ago as a senior project by former Woodberry Forest student Audric Gupton and was subsequently handed over to Feed My Sheep, which now seeds, plants, weeds and harvests the communal space.

The garden, which Drinkwater says is “state-of-the-art” with an automatic watering system, is planted in late March and provides fresh produce from spring to fall. It’s gardened solely on volunteerism.

“Anyone that can volunteer, we’re grateful for,” says Feed My Sheep Coordinator Brenda Ward. “And they can volunteer in lots of different ways.”

Ward says any amount of time people have to offer is appreciated and having a green thumb is not a requirement to contribute.

“People who would like to be able to grow but don’t have a plot of land to grow, they could come over and get exercise and learn a skill,” says Ward.

She says the garden offers a “sense of well-being” while providing an opportunity to work with others in the community.

Feed My Sheep provides its community garden, as well as other charitable services, through community donations and grants received by the non-profit organization. Similarly, the HCAT garden in the Town of Orange came to fruition through local donations and grant funds.

Grants received from the American Woodmark Foundation, the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth have helped HCAT create its garden to stock the shelves of the local food pantry with fresh vegetables, while also fulfilling its mission of promoting healthy lifestyles for Orange County’s youth.

“It contributes that addition of fresh, locally grown produce to our neighbors in need,” says Jacobs. “And ultimately, I think the exposure to more fresh, locally grown produce can help aid in the growth of healthy childhoods here in Orange. That’s our ultimate underlying goal: to break barriers to healthy childhood.”

Like the Gordonsville garden, Jacobs says the Orange garden also shares the intangible benefit of fostering community.

“I also think it creates a space for the community to come together and really be able to see their work produce into something tangible that really benefits our neighbors,” says Jacobs.

Those interested in contributing to the garden at Orange Baptist Church can contact Jacobs at (540) 672-5484.

To volunteer or contribute to the Gordonsville community garden, contact Ward at (540) 832-9090, or Drinkwater at (434) 249-6892.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.