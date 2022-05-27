 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greene man charged in Barboursville break-in

A Greene County man is in custody after being arrested for a break-in at a Barboursville convenience store.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday, May 16, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Royal Market on Route 33 in Barboursville.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the front door glass broken and it appeared someone had entered the store.

Within several hours of the crime, Todd Keith Wells, 53, of Stanardsville, was arrested on and charged with petit larceny, possession of burglary tools, and breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny.

Wells is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance on the case.

