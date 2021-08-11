Grants awarded for history tourism, placemaking projects

By Jeff Poole
A $25,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will help create a park in downtown Orange commemorating and illuminating the history of the town’s Black commercial district.
At its annual meeting in January, the Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS) announced plans to create a park at the intersection of Church Street and Railroad Avenue, celebrating the vibrant African-American community in downtown Orange. In partnership with the Orange Downtown Alliance and the Town of Orange, the park will honor the business and residential neighborhoods of Church, Chapman and Mill Streets, as well as Railroad Avenue.
“We, the OCAAHS, are excited about the $25,000 Grant that the ODA received from Main Street Virginia and the state of Virginia,” said the Rev. Darryle Crump, OCAAHS President. “The Town of Orange and the ODA are partners along with the OCAAHS in raising the awareness of Church Street and its Afro-American roots. The park that is planned will play a major role in accomplishing that mission. We are excited to be a part of the project.”
The park will feature three interpretive panels that will be digitally linked to online stories and images as well as new benches, tables, trash receptacles, bike racks, and landscaping.
From Bruce Monroe, member of the Orange County African American Historical Society and native of Orange County
“This is great news for Orange,” added Bruce Monroe, a member of OCAAHS and native of Orange County. “The Church and Mill Street areas played an important role in the life of blacks during the period of segregation. It was a close-knit community of families, but also a vibrant black business district that served freedman’s communities throughout Orange and surrounding counties. This project will help preserve that history, and I hope it will encourage others to share their stories and experiences.”
The grant, announced last week by Gov. Ralph Northam, is one of 16 in Virginia Main Street communities totaling more than $200,000 to support projects aimed at revitalizing historic commercial districts, expanding small businesses and growing local economies.
“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” said Governor Northam.
Orange Downtown Alliance Executive Director Charlotte Cole had previous success with the program, securing $7,500 for downtown streetscape improvements two years ago.
The grants require local matching or in-kind donations—which can include both volunteer and cash contributions.
Once applications are submitted, a panel reviews them and the Virginia Main Street Program makes recommendations to the governor’s office on which projects to fund.
Following last week’s announcement, Cole said the project likely would be completed by the end of May 2022.
“This is really great news for the OCAAHS, the town (which owns the property) and ODA,” she said. “From a Main Street perspective, we’re all about preservation-based economic development, community engagement and placemaking.
“This is in the heart of our community and people will gravitate toward that,” she said noting how the nearby train station and Robertson Fountain have become popular local gathering places. She also cited the walkability of downtown Orange and its connectivity that distinguish it from other neighboring communities. “We’re the fundraising arm of the project and are encouraging citizens to think of it as a placemaking space—a part of the town’s history—and hope the taxpayers find it to be another enjoyable downtown spot.”
OCAAHS Vice President Zann Nelson said the grant and the project will help paint a more complete picture of the neighborhood and its history.
“We are all rowing in the same direction to advance this story in a way that will enlighten visitors and residents alike and inspire economic development along a historically vibrant corridor,” she said. “The goal is to plant interpretive markers that will share the stories of Railroad Avenue on a Saturday afternoon—Mill Street’s ‘potato salad sandwiches,’ and the home life with churches, house and big back yards of West Church Street.
“The Park at Chapman and Church streets will anchor the effort as a place to reflect but the hope is that there will be much more to see and learn as the Church Street Project unfolds,” she continued. “We have been blessed with stories and photos from current residents and those who though living elsewhere still call Church Street ‘home.’ ”
Other Main Street grants were awarded Farmville, Altavista, Abingdon, Cape Charles, Onancock, Tappahannock, Tazewell, St. Paul, Halifax, Pulaski, Hopewell, Winchester, Manassas and Nelson County.
For more information on the OCAAHS, visit www.ocaahs.org.