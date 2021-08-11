Grants awarded for history tourism, placemaking projects

Once applications are submitted, a panel reviews them and the Virginia Main Street Program makes recommendations to the governor’s office on which projects to fund.

Following last week’s announcement, Cole said the project likely would be completed by the end of May 2022.

“This is really great news for the OCAAHS, the town (which owns the property) and ODA,” she said. “From a Main Street perspective, we’re all about preservation-based economic development, community engagement and placemaking.

“This is in the heart of our community and people will gravitate toward that,” she said noting how the nearby train station and Robertson Fountain have become popular local gathering places. She also cited the walkability of downtown Orange and its connectivity that distinguish it from other neighboring communities. “We’re the fundraising arm of the project and are encouraging citizens to think of it as a placemaking space—a part of the town’s history—and hope the taxpayers find it to be another enjoyable downtown spot.”

OCAAHS Vice President Zann Nelson said the grant and the project will help paint a more complete picture of the neighborhood and its history.