Grant will help promote local tourism in connection with Montpelier Hunt Races

Montpelier Hunt Races has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designated to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

According to Montpelier Hunt Races Executive Director Martha Strawther, the Races will use the grant funds to introduce a series of partner events to create a festival weekend atmosphere in advance of next year’s Races, scheduled Nov. 6, 2021.

“We are partnering with Orange County Tourism, The Inns at Montpelier, our local wineries, the Market at Grelen, Liberty Mills and the Gordonsville downtown to publicize events already in place on race weekend and creating new events,” Strawther said. “The goal is to initiate a weeklong festival around the Races, so that out of town visitors will be encouraged to stay longer or come earlier.”

Preliminary plans include a number of special tasting events at local wineries, a concert in downtown Gordonsville the night before the Races and promoting day-after events, such as a brunch at Grelen and the Liberty Mills corn maze.