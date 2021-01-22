Gordonsville single-stream recycling site opening Feb. 1

The Town of Gordonsville has announced the new recycling center behind China Restaurant in the Gordonsville Plaza shopping center will open Monday, Feb. 1.

The site will be part Orange County’s single-stream recycling program.

Area residents may bring their recyclable materials, including aluminum cans and foil, glass bottles (all colors), newspapers, catalogs, junk mail, cardboard and plastic containers (1-7) all together for single-stream recycling at this location. Container lids must be removed, cardboard must be flattened and containers must be emptied and rinsed. More information about the items that are accepted at the site is posted on each dumpster, and is also available on the Town of Gordonsville website at www.townofgordonsville.org.

“Mayor Coiner and the members of the Gordonsville Town Council are very excited to bring recycling to Gordonsville citizens, and the town appreciates Orange County working with us to make recycling a reality for our community through their single-stream program,” town manager Debbie Kendall said. “I want to thank Gordonsville Public Works Director, Vincent Seal, and the crew of the public works department for all their hard work in getting the site ready for use.”