Gordonsville proposes cigarette tax hike: virtual public hearing is April 19

The Gordonsville Town Council has put the finishing touches on its budget proposal for 2022. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall has proposed a $5.7 million budget that keeps real estate ($0.117 per $100 of assessed value) and personal property taxes at their current levels. All other taxes, rates and fees levied by the town are proposed to stay the same, except for an annual $25 food cart vendor fee and a proposed doubling of the town’s cigarette tax.

The proposed increase to the cigarette tax is potentially the biggest news to come out of this year’s draft budget. The tax currently stands at $0.01 per cigarette or $0.20 a pack and is estimated to generate about $39,000 in annual revenue for the town. Raising that tax to $0.40 a pack would bring in roughly $80,000 a year going forward.

Mayor Bob Coiner said that the extra $40,000 in revenue will be divided up and applied to all areas of the budget.

The proposed budget is more than $1 million less than the adopted budget from 2021. Much of that can be attributed to a reduction in federal and state revenues — a significant portion of which can be accounted for in reduced airport funding.