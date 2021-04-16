Gordonsville proposes cigarette tax hike: virtual public hearing is April 19

The Gordonsville Town Council has put the finishing touches on its budget proposal for 2022. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall has proposed a $5.7 million budget that keeps real estate ($0.117 per $100 of assessed value) and personal property taxes at their current levels. All other taxes, rates and fees levied by the town are proposed to stay the same, except for an annual $25 food cart vendor fee and a proposed doubling of the town’s cigarette tax.
The proposed increase to the cigarette tax is potentially the biggest news to come out of this year’s draft budget. The tax currently stands at $0.01 per cigarette or $0.20 a pack and is estimated to generate about $39,000 in annual revenue for the town. Raising that tax to $0.40 a pack would bring in roughly $80,000 a year going forward.
Mayor Bob Coiner said that the extra $40,000 in revenue will be divided up and applied to all areas of the budget.
The proposed budget is more than $1 million less than the adopted budget from 2021. Much of that can be attributed to a reduction in federal and state revenues — a significant portion of which can be accounted for in reduced airport funding.
Last year, the town got $1.9 million in Virginia Department of Aviation (VDOA) funds, while the airport runway improvement grant this year totals $1.1 million.
Meanwhile, the town will hold expenditures close to 2021 levels, with a few notable exceptions. Under the proposed budget, “administration expenses” could potentially rise by $52,580 next year.
“That is accounting for CARES Act expenses from July 1 through Dec. 31,” Kendall said.
Public works expenses also could see an increase in 2022 with a proposed increase of $39,970.
“[Public works] budget includes approximately $26,000 for Phase II of the town’s wayfinding signage program, as well as additional expenses for snow removal and park maintenance,” Kendall said.
With renovations to the freight depot building in town complete and reopening imminent, Kendall said that the budget likely will reflect that with a significant reduction in “grant projects” expenditures. Last year the town budgeted for $694,000 in that category and is estimating spending $363,388 this coming fiscal year.
Although Dix Memorial Pool is officially closed this summer due to COVID-19 safety measures, the town is proposing a reduced amount of money in the budget for operation salaries and expenses, in case the pool is able to open late in the fiscal year (next May or June).
“The pool may open in the spring of 2022, which is the latter half of fiscal year 2022,” Kendall said.
In a statement, Coiner voiced his support for the draft budget and commended the rest of the council and town officials for making smart financial decisions.
“It certainly has been a challenging year for the town, with our revenues being affected by the pandemic and additional Covid-related expenses being incurred,” Coiner said. “The unknown factor with everything has made planning and operations difficult, and our response has been to not spend a penny unless absolutely necessary, along with being sure to utilize Covid relief programs. We’re hopeful the economy will pick up a little in the coming year and we’re also looking forward to several new businesses opening. These positive factors are reflected in our new budget.”
To review the budget visit www.townofgordonsville.org. Additional information may be obtained by calling (540) 832-2233 or emailing dkendall@gordonsville.org.