Gordonsville plans 2021 events; decides to not open pool

Had it not been for the COVID-19 public health crisis in 2020, the Town of Gordonsville would have celebrated its sesquicentennial, staged its eighth annual fried chicken festival and hosted hundreds of local children and families at the Dix Memorial Pool. This year, the town is planning to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its incorporation and its fried chicken festival on the same day this fall. The pool, though, will be closed a second straight summer.
The Gordonsville Town Council tackled its events schedule head on during the regular Feb. 22 meeting. Councilmembers unanimously voted to hold the Fried Chicken Festival and Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2 of this year after a lengthy discussion.
Meanwhile, opening the pool amid falling cases and increasing vaccinations, would still be difficult. The council debated the issue over several months last year, before ultimately deciding it could not safely open the pool under recommended COVID protocols.
A year later, those concerns remain.
Councilmember Liz Samra pointed out that following social distancing guidelines at the Dix Memorial Pool, if it was opened for the season, would be almost impossible.
“Clearly our bath house can’t be COVID complaint, it’s just not designed for that. We have a lot of things going against us,” Samra said.
The other councilmembers all concurred with her statement. Mayor Bob Coiner said he believed it was too risky and expensive to have the pool operating this year.
Vice Mayor Emily Winkey made a motion to keep the pool closed in 2021 and the rest of council voted in agreement.
As for the two big events on the town’s calendar, councilmembers discussed how to best celebrate safely.
Coiner suggested that the only way the town could observe the sesquicentennial anniversary with a full-capacity gathering would be to wait until 2022. However, that idea was vetoed after Coiner and Gordonsville Visitor Center Director David Solomon agreed that people might forget about the anniversary altogether if the town waited too long.
All of the councilmembers agreed that holding the Fried Chicken Festival during the day on Saturday, Oct. 2 followed by the Sesquicentennial Celebration in the late afternoon was the best way to keep citizens and visitors interested in attending.
The only real point of contention on the matter was whether to hold the two events inside the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (GVFC) building or outside to accommodate a bigger crowd and make social distancing easier.
“Now if we do have it inside, I guess we can have something similar to what we hoped to have,” Coiner said. “I think we have to plan for a worst-case scenario, that we can’t have that place packed. If we have it inside and have to be six feet apart still, then it won’t hold enough people.”