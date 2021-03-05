Gordonsville plans 2021 events; decides to not open pool

The other councilmembers all concurred with her statement. Mayor Bob Coiner said he believed it was too risky and expensive to have the pool operating this year.

Vice Mayor Emily Winkey made a motion to keep the pool closed in 2021 and the rest of council voted in agreement.

As for the two big events on the town’s calendar, councilmembers discussed how to best celebrate safely.

Coiner suggested that the only way the town could observe the sesquicentennial anniversary with a full-capacity gathering would be to wait until 2022. However, that idea was vetoed after Coiner and Gordonsville Visitor Center Director David Solomon agreed that people might forget about the anniversary altogether if the town waited too long.

All of the councilmembers agreed that holding the Fried Chicken Festival during the day on Saturday, Oct. 2 followed by the Sesquicentennial Celebration in the late afternoon was the best way to keep citizens and visitors interested in attending.

The only real point of contention on the matter was whether to hold the two events inside the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (GVFC) building or outside to accommodate a bigger crowd and make social distancing easier.