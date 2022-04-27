Gordonsville kicks off First Fridays May 6

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Downtown Gordonsville will continue its annual First Friday festivities, bringing live music, food trucks, performances and promoting local businesses on the first Friday evening of each month running May through September.

In addition to the First Fridays series, downtown Gordonsville will also host a Main Street market on Saturday April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts and crafts and special merchant vendors will be on site, along with food trucks and a live music performance by Blue Ridge Thunder.

May 6 will kick off the first of the First Fridays with a performance by Brushwood’s School of Dance and live music by Paulien, playing a blend of French and American jazz songs. Food and beverage trucks will offer a variety of refreshments while most of the businesses on Main Street will stay open late during the event hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The subsequent First Fridays with its live music performances are as follows:

• June 3, The Unsuitables

• July 1, Valerie Smith and the Liberty Pike Band

• August 5, Hard Swimmin’ Fish

• September 2, Cheap Whiskey

Gordonsville’s First Friday tradition, to bring vibrancy and a community feel to its downtown, dates to 2020. It was organized amid the worst of the COVID 19 pandemic by Sunnie Capelle, owner of the Nathaniel Inn, Anthony Herring, owner of Well Hung Vineyard, and Cavallo Gallery owner Beate Casati. The trio established the event to promote local businesses while providing an outdoor venue for the community to temporarily escape the confines of the pandemic during those early months of COVID.

“The first thing that we wanted to do was just to get people out and have all the residents and everybody get to know each other; just a place for everybody to have a sense of community,” says Capelle. “The other aspect, and it became that much more important during COVID, was the lost revenues when everybody had to shut down. [It was] an opportunity for people to get back out there safely and help keep these small businesses get open and running.”

In effect, the events have succeeded “to get more visibility for downtown Gordonsville,” says Herring. And “bring more people into the town that have not been there before to enjoy the shops, businesses and also have a good time on Fridays.”

Herring credits Gordonsville’s officials and town council for facilitating the events and allowing live music shows on the steps of the Town Hall.

Gordonsville is centrally located, a crossroads town at the intersection of Route 15, 231 and 33, with an approximate average of more than 7,000 vehicles traveling through downtown on a daily basis, according to Herring.

“We’re trying to get people to stop, visit the shops and enjoy the town,” he says.

Herring believes the First Fridays have given rise to tourism for the town, with the events introducing outsiders to the charming Main Street of historic downtown Gordonsville. He hopes this year’s events will continue that momentum and incentivize newcomers’ return to support local businesses.

“There’s just a really great vibe in Gordonsville,” says Capelle. “We’re just hoping that people can come and enjoy it.”

First Fridays were made possible with the support of local sponsors including the Community Bank of the Chesapeake, East of Maui Coffee Company, Blue Ridge Bank, Miller Law Firm, Well Hung Vineyard, Cavallo Gallery, Nathaniel Inn, Orange County Economic Development and Orange County Department of Tourism.

For more information visit www.mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.