Gordonsville grants help local businesses amid COVID impact

Last week, the Town of Gordonsville announced a new grant program that will provide relief to small businesses, private schools, and non-profits in the town that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gordonsville Gives Back small business grant program will offer forgivable grants up to $10,000 to qualified businesses and organizations using federal CARES Act funds allocated to the town.

Gordonsville Gives Back is based on a similar grant program developed by Orange County and will be administered by Community Investment Collaborative (CIC), a Charlottesville non-profit. The grant application process opened Oct. 5 and will close on Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Gordonsville businesses and organizations with up to 50 employees are strongly encouraged to apply and should start the grant process now by completing the online interest form at https://forms.gle/MGA3xqdwt2EPzdyd8. While this is not the actual grant application, the information captured in the interest form will be used to notify prospective recipients. This is a required step in the process. For a full overview of the program, go to www.townofgordonsville.org/news_detail_T15_R70.php.