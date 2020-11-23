Gordonsville gets grant to improve sidewalks near GBES

The town also faces a walkability challenge with the school property bordered by a designated truck route, delivering hundreds of tractor-trailers daily through the only designated crosswalk accessing school property at the intersection of High Street and West Baker Street.

“While our school works with the town to ensure that sidewalks adjoining school grounds are kept in good condition, the sidewalks that are in use across town are deteriorating and sometimes nonexistent,” Sodano said as part of the grant application. “Improving these walkways will ensure that our students have a safe route to and from school, particularly for those students who are not provided bus transportation due to proximity of their residence to the school. Improving our town’s walkways will increase the likelihood of people making a conscious choice to walk and therefore decrease congestion in our drop off and pick up zone, as well as on town roads.”