Gordonsville gets grant to improve sidewalks near GBES

The Town of Gordonsville and Orange County Schools will receive more than $450,000 as part of a Safe Routes to School grant that will fund sidewalk and crosswalk improvements near Gordon-Barbour Elementary School (GBES).
The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the funding last month.
According to GBES Principal Nick Sodano, approximately one-third of the school’s students live within a one-mile radius of the school and nearly two-thirds of its students live within two miles.
The project will improve or construct six sidewalks or crosswalks surrounding the school campus between West Gordon Avenue, High Street, Baker Street and Wright Street.
New sidewalks will be constructed along North High Street, connecting the existing sidewalk that ends at the school’s bus loop entrance. That sidewalk would extend around the corner to West Gordon where a new crosswalk will be constructed at the intersection with Wright Street, allowing pedestrians to safely cross the busy road to the Gordonsville Plaza shopping center. New sidewalks also will be constructed further down West Gordon Avenue (Route 231) to the Jefferson Apartments, and along Wright Street, where it will link with the existing sidewalk in front of the school on West Baker Street. The project also will improve the busy High Street and Baker Street crosswalk.
“This project will enhance walkability for students and parents who walk to the elementary school and make pedestrian access in proximity to the campus safer for the community, especially for those residents who live in Jefferson Apartments,” Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall said.
“The improvement of our town’s walkways will improve pedestrian safety for students and adults, as well as improve the quality of life for all residents,” Sodano added.
Kendall said plan development for the project is expected to begin within the year and construction must begin by Oct. 1, 2024.
The $451,184 grant, which will be administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), requires a 20% local match, bringing the project total to $563,980, she said. The match ($112,796) would be split between the town and Orange County Schools, with about 60% of the project occurring on school property. Kendall said the schools would contribute $65,000 to the project.
In April 2019, more than a dozen stakeholders met at the school to consider the walking and bicycling networks around the school and identify potential improvements that would make walking and biking to school safer and more convenient. The meeting came about through a Walkabout Mini-Grant application that was submitted to the Virginia Department of Transportation by Joe Costello, a regional planner with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission. The VDOT Safe Routes to School Program chose GBES from among several applicants due to the proximity of students to the school (133 within one mile), and notable gaps in the existing infrastructure.
The town also faces a walkability challenge with the school property bordered by a designated truck route, delivering hundreds of tractor-trailers daily through the only designated crosswalk accessing school property at the intersection of High Street and West Baker Street.
“While our school works with the town to ensure that sidewalks adjoining school grounds are kept in good condition, the sidewalks that are in use across town are deteriorating and sometimes nonexistent,” Sodano said as part of the grant application. “Improving these walkways will ensure that our students have a safe route to and from school, particularly for those students who are not provided bus transportation due to proximity of their residence to the school. Improving our town’s walkways will increase the likelihood of people making a conscious choice to walk and therefore decrease congestion in our drop off and pick up zone, as well as on town roads.”
Orange County Schools Project Specialist Doug Arnold agreed. “Although not on school property, the crosswalks at two of the adjacent intersections will significantly improve the safety of students and others needing to cross at either location,” he said. “The sidewalk on the GBES side of the truck route (North High Street) ends at the bus loop, leaving folks walking to Food Lion or other destinations along West Gordon Ave. with no place to walk safely. There is no sidewalk along the entire length of Wright Street, plus there is a drainage ditch next to the pavement for about half of the block, forcing pedestrians in that sections to walk right in the street.”
Kendall said the installation of a sidewalk along West Gordon Ave., across from Food Lion, will link up nicely with sidewalk and crosswalk improvements that are planned as part of the North High Street roundabout project (at the West Gordon intersection), which has been submitted to VDOT’s Smart Scale project review process for possible inclusion in the six-year improvement plan.
“That would establish a vital pedestrian connection between Gordonsville Plaza and the existing sidewalk network within the balance of the town.
“Many communities around Virginia have utilized this program,” said Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner. “We are excited to build these needed sidewalks around GBES, and also extend our sidewalks to Jefferson Apartments. This is a very cost-efficient way to significantly expand sidewalks in Gordonsville.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!