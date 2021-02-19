Gordonsville defers plans on Verling Park expansion

Responding to Brooks, Coiner countered that sometimes local governments have to move quickly to keep from losing a promising opportunity and cited the town’s acquisition of the aforementioned CSX property. He said that if the town hadn’t jumped on the chance to buy the land then they may have never been able to purchase it.

Brooks said he would be much more comfortable with moving ahead and creating an RFP if a comprehensive fundraising plan was made first.

Peter Hujik, PEC’s field representative for Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties, was also on the call and spoke briefly about his organization’s involvement. He said that a significant number of citizens in the community had shown interest in the park project and he believes that raising enough money for the RFP is possible. According to Hujik, the town along with PEC, could potentially receive federal funding in the future if the money becomes available.

After a few more minutes of discussion, Coiner called for a straw poll to see who on the council actually supported putting the RFP process on the agenda for the February meeting. Winkey and Samra voted to move forward. Bradley reconsidered his position once he heard from Brooks and decided to vote no. When the vote got to Brooks he made his case once again.