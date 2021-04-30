Gordonsville announces First Fridays event line-up

According to Casati, mask wearing will be strongly encouraged but not mandatory.

“It’s a bit more relaxed now with the current restrictions and people being more confident with the vaccines out,” she said. “But we are still going to be pretty tight about all of it. We are trying to attract more traffic without it being too big.”

Casati said that finding bands to play at each event this year wasn’t as difficult as she expected.

“Because we started planning this at the beginning of the year, many bands had their schedules open,” she said. “They didn’t start getting booked until later. So, they were really grateful to get the opportunity to play. The Unsuitables are pretty popular, but some of the other acts hadn’t even thought about scheduling.

She explained that Main Street Events is glad to be able to help bands after a year where live music and touring were almost nonexistent.

Landes-Carter mentioned that May could be an awakening of sorts for Orange County. With the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival being held May 1-2 and First Fridays later that week, she said that the Orange Economic Development Authority felt like weaving in their 2021 Small Business Week was the perfect way to boost the profile of the events.