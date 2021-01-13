Goodwin remembered for his leadership, friendship

The Orange County community mourned District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin last week, remembering him as a dedicated community servant, valued colleague and a fierce friend.
Goodwin died Wednesday, Dec. 30, at his home in Orange after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. He was 62. In honor of his passing, Orange County lowered its flag to half-staff in the week following his death.
“Teel was a friend and colleague who passionately served his community for more than 13 years,” Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Chair Jim Crozier said. “On behalf of the board of supervisors, we mourn his passing and send his family, particularly his wife Linda and son Spencer, our deepest condolences.”
Only two weeks before, Goodwin had participated remotely in the board’s final meeting of 2020, closing the proceedings by wishing his fellow board members “a Merry Christmas and may God bless everybody for the New Year.”
Goodwin was first elected to the board in 2007, and received 57% of the vote to earn a second term four years later. He was re-elected in 2015 with no opposition and defeated write-in candidate Ellen Pitera in 2019 with approximately 73% of the vote.
In more than a dozen years on the board of supervisors, Goodwin served as chair and vice chair for four years each. He also represented the board on the county broadband authority, airport commission, economic development authority, Orange Downtown Alliance, Thomas Jefferson Community Criminal Justice Services Board, water committee, local emergency planning committee, joint planning area committee, as well as a number of various subcommittees.
His service on the board with his fellow supervisors, Mark Johnson (District 1), Jim White (District 2), Crozier (District 4) and Lee Frame (District 5) represented the longest-tenured service of the same five board members in the county’s recorded history (six years and five months), according to Johnson’s research.
His fellow board members appreciated his wisdom, dry wit and even-keeled leadership.
“Teel was such a steady, calm guy,” Johnson said. “He never got excited about the small stuff. I’ll miss his common sense and ready humor.”
Crozier said each supervisor brings a different skill set to the board.
“Teel was a listener. He didn’t always have a lot to say, but when he did, everyone listened because it would be something important,” Crozier said. “We may not always agree, but he was always willing to listen. He provided great leadership during a transformative time in Orange County government.”
During Goodwin’s 12 years on the board, the county grew from providing essential, state-mandated services to a more comprehensive entity enhancing the quality of life for Orange County residents, Crozier said. In that time, Goodwin was part of the rapidly emerging countywide broadband project, growth of parks and recreation, improved social services, a growing and thriving airport and stronger emergency services, Crozier enumerated.
Frame shared similar remarks as one of three speakers at Goodwin’s memorial service last Wednesday at the Orange Baptist Church property on Route 15 at the northern edge of town.
Frame and Goodwin both were first elected in 2008 and served together since.
“All these major efforts that are underway were initiated during Teel’s time on the board,” Frame said, adding the public safety facility, new public radio system and the Germanna Wilderness Area Project to Crozier’s list. “We look forward to seeing them done and I’m sad Teel won’t be here to witness their completion.”
He began his remarks by crediting Goodwin for helping teach him about Orange County when the two were first elected.
“We both had a lot to learn about governing, but he’d spent most of his life in Orange County and knew all about it,” Frame said, noting his own “come-here” status. “Teel helped me better understand Orange County and become a better supervisor.”
Goodwin was born Sept. 15, 1958, in Richmond and was soon adopted by Billy and Jane Goodwin in Orange County. He attended Grymes Memorial School and later Woodberry Forest School as a day student. In 1976, he enrolled at the College of William & Mary and two years later transferred to Mary Washington College where he earned his degree in psychology in 1981.
A year later, he married his wife, Linda, and began work at the Goodwin Brothers Lumber Company, where he later became manager, a position he maintained until the sawmill was sold in 1990. He then worked as a salesman for Union Corrugating, and after 10 years became the general manager of the Orange plant on Route 15, a position he held for the following 19 years before retiring in 2019.
One of his coworkers at Union Corrugating, the Rev. Art Greene, delivered the remarks at Goodwin’s drive-in service last Wednesday. He said his former boss had made the arrangement with him long before he’d even become sick.
“He said, ‘You know me as well as any other preacher,’” Greene recalled, before reading II Timothy 2:3. “You must endure hardship as a soldier for Jesus Christ. Talk about a good soldier…”
Greene, who said he’d known Goodwin for more than 20 years, said their relationship wasn’t limited to manager-employee. “We had a genuine friendship.”
Greene recalled many times when Goodwin returned to work after undergoing cancer treatments and praised his dedication and focus amid the trials he face.
“He believed if he had a job, he needed to do his job—even though his body was shutting down,” Greene said. “The man was dedicated and he stayed positive through all he was going through.”
Greene praised Goodwin’s commitment to his family, his job and his community, remarks that lifelong friend Steve Hargett built upon at Wednesday’s service.
Hargett, said Goodwin embodied dependability, reliability and accountability.
“Teel could always be counted on to be there when you needed him: A car breaks down and you need a lift; if you need to borrow a car; if you need help moving; if you needed a place to stay. All these offerings were available to his friends by default,” Hargett said.
He carried those same traits in the workplace, where he held himself accountable for his employees’ welfare and wellbeing, Hargett continued.
“More than once did he help out an employee in need, or in poor health, and this may have even involved performing the daily tasks of that employee. Teel worked behind the scenes to do it with no expectation of special recognition.”
Hargett credited Goodwin’s ethic to his father’s directive to, “Do all you can for your fellow man.”
“His good deeds and the fruits of his service work will resonate with all the lives he touched, in the workplace, and throughout the entire community,” Hargett said. “For his peers and contemporaries we will hold onto his good humor, his fine temperament, his generosity, his keen analytic faculty, his willingness to always be there to lend a hand, and a lifetime of accumulated memories that will keep his story alive where it most counts, in the heart.”
Each of Wednesday’s speakers said Goodwin’s love of community only was exceeded by his love of family—particularly his wife Linda and son Spencer.
“After he was diagnosed, Teel told me often that because of Linda and Spencer, even if he could, he would not go back and change anything about his life,” Hargett recalled.
“He was truly proud of his family and he would talk about Spencer all the time,” Frame added. “I want to thank Linda for making his service on the board possible.”
Linda Goodwin, said she was particularly grateful Orange Baptist Church made its property available for last week’s service so members of the community could pay their respects to her husband.
“Teel wanted to have a big party, he wanted to bring everyone together, but we can’t do that right now,” she said. “But he made me promise that and I will follow through.”
The Goodwin family said a celebration of his Teel’s life will be held once the threat of COVID-19 has subsided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Boys & Girls Club of Orange.