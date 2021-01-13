Goodwin remembered for his leadership, friendship

Greene praised Goodwin’s commitment to his family, his job and his community, remarks that lifelong friend Steve Hargett built upon at Wednesday’s service.

Hargett, said Goodwin embodied dependability, reliability and accountability.

“Teel could always be counted on to be there when you needed him: A car breaks down and you need a lift; if you need to borrow a car; if you need help moving; if you needed a place to stay. All these offerings were available to his friends by default,” Hargett said.

He carried those same traits in the workplace, where he held himself accountable for his employees’ welfare and wellbeing, Hargett continued.

“More than once did he help out an employee in need, or in poor health, and this may have even involved performing the daily tasks of that employee. Teel worked behind the scenes to do it with no expectation of special recognition.”

Hargett credited Goodwin’s ethic to his father’s directive to, “Do all you can for your fellow man.”