'Golden Hour' at the Sunflower Festival

Imagine perfectly symmetric rows of verdant and gold sunflowers draped in the hazy gold spears of light from the setting sun, framed by the verdant fields and forests of idyllic Virginia countryside.

That’s the “Golden Hour,” and a Somerset couple wants to share it with the world.

Liberty Mills Farm owners Kent and Evie Woods wanted a way to share their farm with the community that didn’t require dozens of farmhands and millions in overhead.

“We’ve always been growing produce, and it is very labor intensive,” Evie Woods said.

The husband-and-wife duo behind one of the biggest corn mazes in the United States are hardly novices when it comes to making their farm profitable in unique ways. They created their first 25-acre corn maze in 2010, and it seems to grow larger every year, with last year’s reaching 34 acres.

“We saw a lot of other farms across the country were doing festivals,” Woods said. “We thought we’d be a good fit for a sunflower festival.”

Liberty Mills Farm’s 4th Annual Sunflower Festival took place last weekend after skipping the years where the pandemic made it an impossibility.

“It’s technically our fourth, but it’s our second big one,” Woods said. “We had a year or two where it just wasn’t a possibility because of COVID.”

The celebration took place in a different part of the farm from the corn maze, which doesn’t open until Saturday. The sunflowers were the main attraction, but hardly the only one.

Attractions this year included the Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck, music performances from Grammy-nominated local bluegrass artist Valerie Smith and Joe Zauner, and Woodbridge country music singer Leroy Burks as well as vendors, wine from Woodbrook Farm Winery, homemade ice cream and the main attraction right around dusk: “The Golden Hour.”

“The ‘Golden Hour’ is when the sun gets low and it covers the flowers in an orange glow, and it’s just perfect for photography,” Woods said.

Woods said people interested in coming to the farm, flower picking or testing their wits at the corn maze after it opens Saturday, can look them up at www.libertymillsfarm.store.