Going swimmingly: BASS program excels amid pandemic

By Morgan Edwards
Reporter
Battlefield Area Star Swimmers (BASS), a year-round competitive swim program based at the Woodberry Forest School, is adapting to pandemic precautions and posting impressive times among its top swimmers. The program, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, holds practices and local meets in Woodberry’s Barbee Center on the 1,200-acre campus in Madison County.
BASS is an official USA and Virginia swimming program and conducts its main season beginning in September and ending in March or April. This schedule overlaps with Orange County High School’s swim season. BASS’s young and enthusiastic third-year head coach, Alex Montes de Oca, said that the team provided an outlet for swimmers when the high school initially shut down all athletics last March when the pandemic struck.
“Luckily, we were able to go on as normal,” Montes de Oca said. “Swim meets obviously have not looked normal, but we have been able to have meets. Our first one was in October. We have the same amount of championship meets this month and next month. It’s been really nice to not have to adjust too much.”
There are seven different age groups or classes that make up the BASS program: Developmental (Age 6 +), Age Group Silver (Age 8 +), Age Group Gold, Bronze (Age 12 +), Senior Silver, Senior Gold and Masters (Age 21 +). According to Montes de Oca, some of the more advanced swimmers on the team are able to compete in more challenging groups outside their age range.
“A lot of it is based off age, but also ability,” he said. “In Age Group Gold, we have a few kids who are sophomores and juniors in high school and we also have a few kids who are 11 or 12.”
Montes de Oca explained that the Bronze group has been especially popular since the pandemic arrived because it only requires kids to be at the pool two days a week instead of the typical five. Luckily, Montes de Oca has a dedicated staff of assistant coaches to help manage all of the logistics.
“Because we are such a small team, we are able to be flexible about who is coaching whom he said. “I’m at the pool five days a week and then I have four assistants who help between one to two nights a week. Depending on which coach is there that given day, I might be working with the 7-8 year olds or working with the high-schoolers or Masters group.”
A BASS alumnus, Montes de Oca graduated from Orange County High School in 2013 and attended William & Mary College where he was a member of the swim team for all four years. After finishing college, he returned to Orange County and took an assistant coaching job with BASS.
“It was honestly nice for me to jump into an assistant role before becoming the head coach,” he said. “Just so I could figure out and learn everything. I coached a little throughout college with some summer league teams and a club league in Williamsburg. I didn’t have too much of an involvement with them because my time was limited.”
Since becoming the head coach of BASS in 2018, Montes de Oca has hired a number of new assistant coaches including another program veteran, Tavia Hines. She is an Orange County native whose three younger siblings are currently active in BASS. Additionally, her parents Aaron and Tara Hines serve on the board.
“Tavia actually went away to college last year and had to come home because of the pandemic and switched to all online classes,” Tara Hines said.
Hines explained that her daughter has flourished in her role despite the challenges that COVID-19 poses for coaches and players alike.
As of right now, Montes de Oca said that all coaching staff and volunteers are required to wear masks whenever they are in the aquatics center. Swimmers can only take their masks off when they step up on the blocks to start a lap or when they are in the water. Once they finish, they must re-mask. Some swimmers have opted out of participating at all this season due to concerns about safety, he said, but that number remains low overall. In fact, Montes de Oca says the team has grown larger than ever compared to years past.
“We’ve definitely seen a big increase in numbers this year with newer kids who I’m guessing typically play other sports that were cancelled due to the pandemic,” he said. “So, swimming is one of the only ones going on and they decided to give it a try.”
With the season coming to a close during the next several weeks, Montes de Oca is working to get his swimmers into a championship mindset. Another BASS parent, Kirsten Samuels, said her daughter, Charlotte, is excited to compete at a high level.
Samuels explained that Charlotte was the only 15-and-over swimmer on the team to participate in senior champs in Richmond last weekend.
The Virginia State Senior Championships were held March 4-7 at NOVA Aquatic Center and the Collegiate School Aquatic Center in Henrico and Chesterfield Counties, respectively.
According to the most recent team report issued by Montes de Oca, two other BASS swimmers, Audra Hines and Ronan Smith swam in the Age Group Champs meet in multiple events, with Hines finishing second place in the 200 meter freestyle and Smith finishing first place in the 50 meter freestyle.
The report also notes that BASS swimmers had 20 top-8 finishes across all age groups and events that were held.
Charlotte finished in second place in the 200 meter individual medley.
Samuels said BASS has been a mental and social anchor for Charlotte in a stormy year.
“I don’t know where we would be without swimming,” she said. “Charlotte is an only child but is very outgoing. So, not being in school has been horrible for her.”
Being a member of the BASS Masters adult swimming group has been therapeutic for Kirsten Samuels as well. She said the two-day-a-week practices have kept her from losing her mind.
Besides the physical benefits of year-round exercise, Samuels explained that BASS has provided her daughter with many positive female role models to look up to.
Hines said that her second oldest daughter, Nell, has become incredibly passionate about swimming since joining BASS.
“It’s so exciting to see that progression for her,” Hines said.
Montes de Oca said experiences like Tavia’s, Charlotte’s and Nell’s are the reason he became a coach.
“Coaching for BASS specifically has meant the world to me,” he said in an email. “Being able to coach the same team I spent 13 years with as a swimmer myself and give back to the community has been amazing. This sport and my coach had such an impact on who I am today so I hope to have the same impact on all the current and previous BASS swimmers I’ve coached over the past few years. What I love most about coaching is the enjoyment on a swimmer’s face when they accomplish something they’ve never done before or reach a certain goal they’ve been working for.”
For more information about BASS, you can visit www.swimbass.com or visit their Facebook page (BASS Swim VA) or Instagram @swimbassva.