Going swimmingly: BASS program excels amid pandemic

“A lot of it is based off age, but also ability,” he said. “In Age Group Gold, we have a few kids who are sophomores and juniors in high school and we also have a few kids who are 11 or 12.”

Montes de Oca explained that the Bronze group has been especially popular since the pandemic arrived because it only requires kids to be at the pool two days a week instead of the typical five. Luckily, Montes de Oca has a dedicated staff of assistant coaches to help manage all of the logistics.

“Because we are such a small team, we are able to be flexible about who is coaching whom he said. “I’m at the pool five days a week and then I have four assistants who help between one to two nights a week. Depending on which coach is there that given day, I might be working with the 7-8 year olds or working with the high-schoolers or Masters group.”

A BASS alumnus, Montes de Oca graduated from Orange County High School in 2013 and attended William & Mary College where he was a member of the swim team for all four years. After finishing college, he returned to Orange County and took an assistant coaching job with BASS.