Germanna Community College: From Colonial outpost to community college

Velenovsky, the former editor of the Waynesboro News-Virginian, also said that school structures would be one floor only and would total 63,000 square feet in area. He emphasized that architects have been instructed to fit the college into the site with a minimum of damage to natural foliage and landscape. He expected bids to be advertised in June, a contract awarded in July and construction to begin in August.

“A final word from the assistant was that the school will begin to accept applications during the winter of 1969-70. An initial enrollment of 630 full-time and 900 part-time students is expected,” the paper reported.

When “Germanna” officially became Germanna

In June 1969, the new school’s advisory board members met in Fredericksburg at the Sheraton Motor Inn to review an architects’ rendering of the school’s physical plant and landscape layout.

At that meeting, the paper reported, “To the surprise of no one, the board unanimously recommended that the two-year institution of higher learning be known as Germanna Community College.”

Plans called for the school building to be arranged in a U-shape on a peak of the property to “permit a scenic view of the landscape surrounding the property, and make the location visible from Route 3.”