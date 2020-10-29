Germanna Community College: From Colonial outpost to community college

In 1714, a group of more than 40 German settlers forged a future for themselves amid the wilderness on the banks of the Rapidan River. At the time, the region was the westernmost outpost of colonial Virginia.
Their success was anything but assured.
More than 265 years later, another community on those same lands faced an equally uncertain future.
Community College Board Selects Orange County Site
So read the headline of the Nov. 28, 1968 at the top of the Orange Review. “The State Board of Community Colleges announced Nov. 27, 1968, that Orange County has been chosen as the location for immediate construction of a two-year, low tuition cost community college,” the paper reported.
The site for the school, in the eastern corner of Orange County, had been offered in April by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia. The 100-acre Locust Grove campus would be carved from the foundation’s historic 270-acre Siegen Forest.
Of the 16 criteria used in making the selection, state officials cited the foundation’s donation of the site as an important factor, as well as proximity to population centers, terrain, access and expansion capability.
The college was one of 10 new schools announced following the approval of a new $81 million state bond issue that earmarked more than $67 million for education.
State community college officials said the new Orange County location was intended to serve a population area of 108,000 (based on an a 1965 survey) which includes the counties of Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Greene, Louisa and Spotsylvania, as well as the City of Fredericksburg. (Two months later, a more refined service area would eliminate Greene County, but add Caroline, Fauquier and King George counties instead.)
Starting to take shape
By early 1969, an advisory board began to take shape and would develop a formula for allocating site preparation costs among each of the localities the college would serve.
Ultimately, the board—which included representatives from each community (except for Madison, which failed to nominate a board member) Spotsylvania (15.54%) would share the largest cost of constructing the new school, followed by Stafford (14.24%), Culpeper (13.96%), Orange (13.86%), Fredericksburg (11.74%), Fauquier (10.24%), Louisa (9.20%), Madison (4.74%) Caroline (4.04%) and King George (2.44%). The allocation formula considers the true value of locally taxed property, population and projected number of students expected to attend.
In a February 1969 interview, E.J. Velenovsky, administrative assistant to the director of the state department of community colleges, told the Review his department estimates school construction costs will be something over $1.5 million; and that after the school operation has stabilized, the staff payroll will approximate $1 million and that the target opening date is September 1970.”
Velenovsky, the former editor of the Waynesboro News-Virginian, also said that school structures would be one floor only and would total 63,000 square feet in area. He emphasized that architects have been instructed to fit the college into the site with a minimum of damage to natural foliage and landscape. He expected bids to be advertised in June, a contract awarded in July and construction to begin in August.
“A final word from the assistant was that the school will begin to accept applications during the winter of 1969-70. An initial enrollment of 630 full-time and 900 part-time students is expected,” the paper reported.
When “Germanna” officially became Germanna
In June 1969, the new school’s advisory board members met in Fredericksburg at the Sheraton Motor Inn to review an architects’ rendering of the school’s physical plant and landscape layout.
At that meeting, the paper reported, “To the surprise of no one, the board unanimously recommended that the two-year institution of higher learning be known as Germanna Community College.”
Plans called for the school building to be arranged in a U-shape on a peak of the property to “permit a scenic view of the landscape surrounding the property, and make the location visible from Route 3.”
The school will have its own water and sewer system after an attempt to connect to the nearby Lake of the Woods system proved unsuccessful. The parking lot will accommodate 700 vehicles. Neither dormitory, nor dining facilities will be available—although a student lounge will contain vending machines, the paper reported.
A first-year enrollment for 1970-71 is anticipated to include 650 full-time and 1,300 part-time students with officials projecting those numbers to reach 2,500 and 3,000, respectively, by 1980. Those within the region the school will serve have first priority, followed next by Virginia residents. After that, out-of-state and foreign students are welcome to apply.
“Out of the Wilderness, shall great things come.”
At the 13th annual reunion of the Germanna descendants, keynote speaker Gov. Mills Godwin commended the foundation members for “their contribution to the cause of education and to make that contribution within the American philosophy of education. … Here in America, we long ago departed from the idea that higher education was the privilege of the few who came from the best families, who could afford the cost, or who had demonstrated unusual academic ability. In a nation built on the bedrock of individual worth and individual rights, and individual freedom, education was designed to reach all the people.”
At that same meeting, Virginia Community College System Chancellor, Dr. Dana Hamel, took a biblical tone in predicting Germanna’s future success, “Out of the Wilderness, shall great things come.”
Unexpected (or, to-be-expected) obstacles
Getting 10 governmental bodies to agree to anything would seem unlikely and tensions grew over anticipated site development costs distributed among the communities Germanna was scheduled to serve.
“The budding protest is centered in the Fredericksburg area, but storm ripples have extended into Louisa County. The State Department of Community Colleges is under attack for having situated the proposed college in the Germanna area,” the Review reported in August.
Later, when project bids ranged from $1,372,000 to $1,652,960, the localities found the quotes exceed the amount of state money available for construction.
Following a fall re-bid process, Whyte Construction of Arlington (the low bidder both times) was awarded the contract ($1,379,000), with site development costs estimated at $250,000—well below the $621,000 figure that escalated tensions earlier in the spring.
In November, work began and by December, enrollment forms were being printed and students in the service area were being invited to apply by early 1970.
Opening in the fall
With external construction of Germanna Community College underway, new school president Dr, Arnold Wirtala and his administrative team were busy finalizing what internal instruction would look like.
Daytime classes would extend from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Saturdays. Evening classes would be held Monday through Thursday, 7 to 9:40 p.m. Costs would be $60 per quarter.
An updated curricula plan reported: Six two-year programs would award an associate’s degree in science and two one-year programs for which certificates would be given.
Degree curricula would include: accounting, business management, secretarial science, electrical engineering technology, automotive technology diagnostician and nursing. Certificate programs would be drafting and clerical arts.
College transfer students may choose from science, teacher education, business administration, engineering and liberal arts.
Before the school’s October opening, Germanna Dean of Instruction, Dr. Randall Edwards, said, “We’ll have a fine operation and it will be one the students, faculty and the community college system will be proud of.”
By the end of the year, the Orange Review reported, “The long awaited Germanna Community College came into being in 1970. The local college advisory board weathered a bitterly fought dispute over location and gently guided the project to a construction start in the historic Germanna section of Orange County. Opening in September to something less than anticipated initial enrollment, faculty and students endured through the fall quarter in a semi-finished facility. A heavier enrollment is expected for the winter semester by which time the school figures to be fully constructed.”
In its Oct. 21, 1971 issue, the Review reported construction had “recently completed” at the school, which held a dedication ceremony for more than 500 citizens, students and local officials.
The last 50 years
Germanna Community College held its first graduation ceremony in June 1972 with 63 graduates, including 16 nursing majors.
After 10 years in operation, enrollment reached 1,251, or half of what was predicted a decade earlier. As such, the college faced an uncertain future and speculation circulated widely it may close or be absorbed by Northern Virginia Community College.
The steadying presence of fourth president Dr. Frank Turnage—in the mid-to-late-1980s—helped stabilize the school and build the foundation of what would become not just an educational establishment but a regional institution from Culpeper, to Spotyslvania, Stafford and Caroline counties.
Under Dr. Turnage’s leadership and the college’s well-respected nursing program, Germanna prospered through the late 1980s with enrollment more than doubling as it became the fastest growing community college in Virginia.
By the turn of the century, Germanna Community College was an institution in bloom, having already added a Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania (its first expansion in 1997), followed quickly by its successor—the Workforce Development and Technology Center in 2004. Two years later, the Joseph R. Daniel Technology Center opened in Culpeper as curricula and programming expanded.
“I am proud that enough people somehow got the message that Germanna was very important and didn’t let it die on the vine. I think that’s what I’m proudest of. Not anything I did personally or directly,” Dr. Turnage said.
By the time Dr. Turnage retired and handed the flourishing Germanna program to Dr. David Sam, enrollment has eclipsed 12,000.
“The worst thing you want to do is to follow a terrible president because you’ve got to clean the mess up. The second-worst thing is to follow a really good president like Frank, because, the bar is set pretty high. Frank really began the process of expanding. He created the new campus [in Spotsylvania] and added the second building there and the tech center in Culpeper,” Dr. Sam said.
Since then, Germanna opened a Stafford County Center, a Science and Engineering Building and Information Commons on the Fredericksburg Area Campuses, an automotive center in Stafford, a Center for Workforce and Community Education in Caroline County, The Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology and The Barbara J. Fried Center opens in Stafford County, earning a ranking as the top two-year institution in Virginia in a 2019 survey.
