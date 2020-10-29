Germanna Community College celebrates 50 years: a timeline

June 11, 1972

Germanna’s first graduating class is recognized during a ceremony on school grounds. A surprise is in store for 21 students who didn’t know they would be recognized as the school’s first honor graduates. There are 63 graduates in total, including 16 nursing majors. (Germanna’s nursing program is the first in the region for registered nurses since the 1930s.) After the outdoor ceremony, a reception is held in the student lounge.

December 1972

Germanna becomes fully accredited by the Southern Association of colleges and Schools.

1975

There are more than 1,000 students and 104 graduates. Tuition rises from $6.25 to $8.50 per credit hour.

July 1980

As Fredericksburg City Council members explore alternative uses for Maury School, talks are held about using the downtown building as a satellite campus for Germanna. The college says it lacks the funds for renovation. Counties in the west dislike the idea.

1980