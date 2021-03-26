GDS owner charged with animal cruelty

Shawn Deehan, who attempted to create a paramilitary training facility at the former General Shale property in Somerset in 2012, has been arrested on one count of felony animal cruelty with additional charges pending.

On March 8, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a possible case of animal cruelty involving a dog that was emaciated as well as having an untreated injury with its bone exposed.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was issued for the 11-acre property and buildings owned by Deehan, 60, on Pannell Lane in the Burr Hill area of Orange County.

Deehan is the owner and operator of Global Dynamic Security as well as The Perfect Dog, which is reported to be a canine training facility.

In the fall of 2012, Deehan applied for a special use permit for a proposed tactical, paramilitary training facility on the 300-acre brickyard site on Weyburn Road in Somerset that would have offered indoor and outdoor shooting ranges and training grounds and the training of bomb and drug dogs.

Amid substantial public outcry and opposition, the Orange County Board of Supervisors denied the SUP.