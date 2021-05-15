Game, set, match: Former tennis players honor longtime coach, teacher Allen

After nearly 40 years of coaching and teaching in Orange County, Jay Allen has decided to ride off into the sunset. Allen is retiring from his position as a physical education teacher at Lightfoot Elementary School at the end of this school year. He also has served as the coach of the girls tennis team at Orange County High School and a football coach. On May 5, a group of his former players and students gathered behind the Hornet Sports Center at the high school to throw an unofficial retirement party for Allen.
A spread of cake, cookies and other treats were laid out on tables in the shade and some of the old scorebooks from Allen’s previous seasons were stacked close by. Balloons were tied to weighted objects, the only thing keeping the napkins from blowing away in the breeze. The girls tennis team was preparing for its match against Fluvanna, but Allen found time to greet each individual who had come to celebrate him. He stopped to reminisce about how his journey began.
“I remember Mr. Graham (former assistant superintendent) had a list in front of him,” Allen said. “He asked if I could coach football and I said I could be an assistant. So, I ended up as ninth grade assistant football coach my first year. Then he said, ‘do you know anything about basketball?’ I told him I had played basketball. He said, ‘we need a junior varsity coach.’ I said, ‘I can do that.’ He threw out wrestling and I said, ‘I know nothing about wrestling, sir.’ Finally, he said we have a tennis opening and I said, ‘I played tennis in high school and at Radford.’ He replied that the opening was for the girls tennis coach, which surprised me, but I said yes anyway.
“After that he told me to go see Mr. Higgins at Lightfoot Elementary School and that I could have the physical education job there,” he continued. “Basically, before he ever hired me as a teacher he had to check three coaching slots off his list.”
In addition to working at Lightfoot for his entire career, Allen has taught at other elementary schools in the county. Everywhere he’s gone, he’s made new friends and imparted his personal brand of wisdom.
“School administration has sent me to every elementary school for about one or two days a week to teach gym classes,” Allen explained. “Those include Gordon-Barbour, Locust Grove and Orange Elementary. Because of all that traveling around, I’ve met a lot of students in the county over the years.”
“I’ve enjoyed teaching both the elementary and high school kids,” he continued. “I coached football at the high school for 32 years and then became the head football coach and now assistant coach over at Prospect Heights Middle School for the last seven years.”
Allen said that despite running into former students and players of his at school events and throughout the county, he was still surprised and flattered to have them show up to one of his last matches.
“I’ve coached so many players from different sports during my career that some of the names have kind of slipped away,” he said. “But I certainly love when people come up and catch up with me. They’ll either tell me their first or last name and it usually rings a bell and then I remember it from there. I’m at the point now where I have kids tell me that I taught their grandma and I’m like, ‘don’t say that too loud.’”
Molly Gudka, one of Allen’s star tennis players that he coached from 2011 to 2016, is close friends with Michaela Allen, his daughter. Gudka, who attended the May 5 retirement party, said that having Allen as a coach was a unique experience since she had always known him as a family friend.
“He was my P.E. teacher growing up and of course, Michaela is my best friend,” Gudka said. “So, I saw him when I would come over to their house and he would also come to my family’s Fourth of July parties. Having him as a coach was seriously a dream come true. Just because he’s like the most fun coach I know. He likes to do silly things like juggle, dance and crack jokes. He was always entertaining.”
Before her first practice, Gudka was nervous that her classmates might think that Allen was picking favorites with her joining the team. It turned out that was far from the case and Gudka had to work hard to prove herself and earn a high ranking among her fellow players. Nevertheless, she said that Allen was the kind of coach that had your back if you were struggling.
“He’s not one of those intense coaches,” she said. “Because you sometimes see that, where they yell at players. Like if we flop or keep making the same mistake, he’ll tell us, ‘look you’ve got to do better.’ Overall, he was pretty laidback and easygoing. That made him really approachable, and I always felt comfortable around him. I can’t say the same thing about a lot of other coaches.”
“It was kind of mind blowing to see all of those score books laid out today and those are just from the 80s and 90s, I believe,” she continued. “The fact that he saved them all shows he’s a good coach. He cares. It’s kind of sad to see him retire. I know he’s moving on to bigger and better things though.”
Leigh Ann Isenhower, another of Allen’s former players was setting up some lawn chairs near the courts to watch the Fluvanna match. She echoed Gudka’s sentiments.
“I think he taught us to depend on each other a lot, which people who like to play singles matches don’t really care to do,” she said. “You always had that voice of Coach Allen in your ear, which is a very pronounced voice.”
Isenhower was on the team in the mid-2000s and works as a nurse practitioner in Culpeper. Since moving back to Virginia from Alaska, she has been able to stop by and catch a few of the girls tennis matches, which she said she’s enjoyed.
The girls tennis team has a new addition this season, with high school volleyball coach Austin Horner joining as an assistant. Horner is an alumnus of OCHS and played tennis growing up.
“I knew he was retiring from teaching,” Horner said. “I didn’t know he was going to keep doing tennis. But I told him, ‘you know, I’m coaching volleyball and I’m already approved in the system.’ So, Coach Allen knows that my brothers and I, we all played tennis. My family are big tennis people. I offered to help his team out as much as he needed.”
Horner was briefly on the tennis team at his alma mater, Bridgewater College, but chose to quit in order to pursue other activities. He was also the head tennis coach at Spotswood High School in Rockingham County for two years before moving back to his hometown.
“Jay’s been doing it for 40 years, so he definitely has his way of doing things,” he said about coaching alongside Allen. “I wasn’t going to come in and try to tell him what to do. I just wanted to provide as much support as possible. I think he’s good about, if he wants something done, he trusts me enough to take care of it.”
Michaela, Allen’s daughter and youngest of his three children with his wife, Jody, said that she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t coming to matches to watch her dad in action. She eventually joined the team around the same time as Gudka.
“I was happy and proud to be his daughter and on the team,” she said. “It worked out. He’s taught me to work hard all my life. Things flowed easily from his lessons as a dad to his lessons as a coach.”
For his part, Allen is satisfied with his career leading the girls tennis team, despite not winning a state championship.
“The 1988-89 tennis team was my only team that won the district and will always have a special place because of that accomplishment,” he said. “Back in the day, James Monroe and Culpeper and some of the other high schools in our district had major advantages over us. When we moved to the Jefferson District, Albemarle and Western Albemarle had the Boar’s Head girls on their teams. It’s just hard to compete on that level when there’s all of six tennis courts in Orange County.”
“If mom and dad didn’t play tennis, then I had to start at the beginning with players,” he continued. “But I’ve been successful. I’ve won more than I’ve lost. I’m finishing with 252 wins and a little over 200 losses. We’ve always been competitive. I’ve tried to get across to them that, at the end of the day, tennis is team sport. If they take care of their part individually then the team will win.”
Now that he is moving into a different chapter of his life, Allen is ready to relax with his wife and celebrate his accomplishments.
“We are going to stay in Orange,” he said. “My wife is retired too. She taught 35 years of special education. Our retirement plan is we bought a camper. It’s about 33 feet long and is stored at Myrtle Beach right now. So, we’re going to go to Myrtle Beach about six or seven times a year and enjoy the life down there.”
But just because Allen is taking a breather, doesn’t mean he’s resting on his laurels. Staying busy is a priority.
“My plan for next year is I hope [OCPS] will allow me to drive the bus for the sports teams that have to leave school early,” he said. “I have my CDL (commercial driver’s license) from driving my own teams. That way I can drive Prospect Height’s football team to their games, stay and watch and then take them back. I would like to kind of stay in the loop.”