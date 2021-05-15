Game, set, match: Former tennis players honor longtime coach, teacher Allen

Horner was briefly on the tennis team at his alma mater, Bridgewater College, but chose to quit in order to pursue other activities. He was also the head tennis coach at Spotswood High School in Rockingham County for two years before moving back to his hometown.

“Jay’s been doing it for 40 years, so he definitely has his way of doing things,” he said about coaching alongside Allen. “I wasn’t going to come in and try to tell him what to do. I just wanted to provide as much support as possible. I think he’s good about, if he wants something done, he trusts me enough to take care of it.”

Michaela, Allen’s daughter and youngest of his three children with his wife, Jody, said that she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t coming to matches to watch her dad in action. She eventually joined the team around the same time as Gudka.

“I was happy and proud to be his daughter and on the team,” she said. “It worked out. He’s taught me to work hard all my life. Things flowed easily from his lessons as a dad to his lessons as a coach.”

For his part, Allen is satisfied with his career leading the girls tennis team, despite not winning a state championship.