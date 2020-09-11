From Virginia to California, former Orange County resident shares her COVID experience

In May, Daisy Marquina was finishing up the semester at San Jose State University. The 21-year-old former Unionville resident was studying for finals and finishing a final project when it hit. Three days before the end of school, Marquina, who is living in California with relatives, felt weak and had a fever and splitting headache.
Marquina had contracted SARS CoV-2 and would become one of the 6 million Americans who have contracted COVID-19. Because of the high population density in her neighborhood and the small space which she shares with her relatives the virus spread rapidly, and the pandemic left a large scar on the neighborhood. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets. In urban areas, close quarters and people packed close together in elevators or on public transportation provide a fertile ground for the spread of the virus. Lack of testing and long waits for results have only increased the opportunities for COVID-19 to spread like wildfire in high-density, low-income neighborhoods like Marquina’s.
It wasn’t until after she began to experience symptoms that Marquina learned that a neighbor had tested positive, likely spreading the disease throughout the neighborhood.
At first, Marquina thought it was a cold or maybe the flu, but the headache wouldn’t break, the fatigue was crippling and her fever kept climbing. After another day she had trouble breathing. Marquina stayed in her bed trying to complete her schoolwork and stay as isolated as possible from the rest of her family—a nearly impossible task in a one-bedroom apartment.
A few days later Marquina’s aunt took her to the hospital. Her fever climbing, breathing labored and still paralyzed by fatigue, Marquina had no idea what she was in for.
“When I was admitted to the hospital, I could barely go to the
restroom,” said Marquina. “I was exhausted. I was too tired to want to eat or sleep and I couldn’t get air in my lungs. I was shaky, couldn’t really even stand and the fever would come. I was alone in the quarantine wing and it felt horrible.”
For more than a week Marquina fought the virus, her lungs shrunken from pneumonia and body racked by fever. The fever spikes were so high the nurses would put ice all over her to try to cool her body.
“I was so tired but I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “I couldn’t believe the pain. It wasn’t like anything I’d ever experienced. I was weak and so, so cold. When they put ice all over me to stop the fever I would feel like I was frozen and still so tired—like I could hardly move. I cried all the time.”
After eight days, Marquina’s fever broke and although still weak she began to breathe without aid again. Moved to a room in the COVID-19 ward, Marquina was beginning to grasp the gravity of her situation. She had been disoriented and had no idea how her family was faring or whether her friends and neighbors had gotten sick too. She said the isolation played tricks on her mind and Marquina wasn’t sure what was real and what was a dream.
“I lost track of time and what was real and what was not,” she said. “When my lungs were clear, my aunt came to bring me home. I was still tired but alive. Finally, I was able to get back with my family.”
She has embraced her role as a survivor and is doing her best to educate her peer group and help others who are affected by the virus.
“So many of my friends didn’t think this could happen. They thought only older people or those with health problems could get sick. I tell them about what happened to me and that it could happen to them. Everyone should wear a mask and wash their hands to help stop the spread. Especially, if you live in a neighborhood like mine, where people live close together,” she said.
Since recovering from COVID-19, Marquina has become an advocate for plasma donation. Treating coronavirus patients with plasma from recovered patients has gained traction as a potential treatment for the virus. Marquina has donated plasma several times and has encouraged others who have recovered from COVID-19 in her neighborhood to do the same.
Marquina’s friend Sarai Ayala is involved with setting up plasma donation events in the Orange County, Calif. area. Ayala is enthusiastic about the possibilities for the potential treatment and appreciates Marquina’s help in recruiting COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma.
“We are getting more and more people to donate,” said Ayala. “Daisy’s story helps get out the word and last month we had about 1,100 plasma donors.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!