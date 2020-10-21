Free school meals available through end of the school year

Orange County Public Schools now will be able to provide free meals to children in the community through the end of the school year.

Last Thursday, Linda Blair, Orange County Schools’ Supervisor of School Nutrition, announced the drive-up, grab-and-go meal program will continue each Friday through May 21, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the waiver for school divisions to continue the Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to children in the community while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.

Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually.

Drive up grab-and-go meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Orange County High School, Gordon-Barbour Elementary School, Locust Grove Middle School and Unionville Elementary School.

Lunch and breakfast meals for five days will be provided at one time. Parents or guardians may visit any of these four locations to receive meals for children. There will be no curbside distribution on Friday, Nov. 27, Dec. 25, Jan. 1 and April 9.