Free school meal distribution continues with summer schedule

Denise Snow, who manages the cafeteria at Orange County High School said that she has seen firsthand how the program can be a godsend for many parents, especially those with multiple children.

“They talk about how much it helps,” she said. “Some of the parents have five or six kids and they actually get a gallon of milk per child. We’ve gotten friendly with many of the families that come through frequently. Today we had a woman stop by with all six of her kids in the back. She has six boys, and they are very rambunctious. I told her, ‘all I can say is you’re a good woman.’”

Each week Snow and her staff help to assemble containers filled with seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Certain dishes, like spaghetti, have to be prepared right before the pickup day so that they are ready to be reheated when parents come to get them. Most of the meals are ones that can be easily cooked or prepared at home by families.

A secondary goal of the meals program is to support small businesses, that’s why Blair said the schools decided to partner with grocers they could trust.