Four days, in-person education: School officials assess first week back

Snead pointed out that some issues are to be expected when school systems go through such a seismic series of changes. He said that the pandemic has pushed OCPS to rethink how it educates its 4,885 students and cater to their needs in more efficient ways.

“Regardless of this pandemic, we wanted to have an online learning presence anyway,” he said. “Our customers are changing. If a student needs to be out for a week, for whatever reason, they can seamlessly continue their work through Virtual OC. It used to be when someone was gone for a week, teachers would have to scramble and try to pull everything together the best they could. The pandemic kind of forced our hand on making this move. But that’s okay. It must have been meant to happen.”

Berry said that he views the increasing presence of technology in the everyday lives of OCPS students as positive in the long-run and could potentially better prepare them for their careers.

“For example, if I’m a business owner looking back at a student’s grades during this year and see that they have still performed well, then that could be an indication that they would work well in my organization,” he said. “Especially if I have to put them in a situation where they are working independently.”