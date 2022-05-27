Foundational support: OCHS Alumni & Friends fund $100,000 to graduates

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Orange County High School Alumni and Friends Foundation has raised more than $100,000 in scholarship funding for OCHS graduating class.

The foundation, which is only 31 months old, already has raised $235,000 to award scholarships to OCHS graduates with a main focus on career technical education (CTE.)

“It’s an emphasis on CTE. It’s not hard-lined,” said OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation President Bill Hager. “We award scholarships based on recommendations of the counseling center at Orange County High School.”

CTE’s curriculum focuses on academic, technical and occupational knowledge to provide students post-secondary education and successful career pathways.

“A lot of it depends on the level of need and candidly there is job training and skill training that kids are not getting at the time they’ve graduated from high school,” says OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation board member Sean Gregg. “The idea is to supplement that so they can enter the workforce at a higher wage point than they might otherwise.”

Typically, each student awarded a scholarship receives $2,500 per semester.

“Our foundation is not just a first-year scholarship,” says Hager. “We will support kids as long as they’re doing well in school.”

Continued funding is contingent on students’ success and the foundation contributes to each scholarship recipient’s tuition until their educational programs are completed.

The foundation hopes the scholarship funding will provide students with career opportunities that may not otherwise be possible.

“In my experience, with kids that I grew up around, there were lots of very talented kids who because of either a lack of awareness of the opportunities that were available or, most frequently, funding, they did not have the opportunities that other kids had,” says Gregg. “I was fortunate; some kids aren’t.”

Scholarships funds are raised through donations from OCHS alumni and friends of the foundation. Hager says, 60 to 70% of the money raised is in response to the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation Facebook page. The rest of the donations are obtained through outreach and through the foundation’s website.

“One of the things that we are considering, and I think there’s a possibility, is basically becoming an alumni association roughly equivalent to what a private school or college might have,” says Gregg.

The foundation hopes to build a support of legacy donors, alumni who donate to its scholarship funding each year.

“Orange has had many successful alumni, and this gives them the opportunity to give back locally and give back to their high school,” Gregg says.

In the upcoming years, the foundation has set a goal to considerably increase its funding year by year.

“We’re going to go for $100,000 every year and hope that we go at least $10,000 above that every year.”

For more information, to donate visit www.ochsalumniandfriendsfoundation.com. For a listing of 2022 OCHS scholarship recipients, see this week’s B-section.