Food assistance demand on the rise in Madison: food pantry serving record numbers of hungry

Madison County Senior Center Director Shirley Workman believes inflation is contributing to the demand for food assistance, especially in the elderly population.

“It is really hard for these folks on a fixed income to get by,” said Workman. “Many of the people that come to the senior center depend on Social Security, and $800 a month just doesn’t go far now.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to open up again. Some of our people depend on the meal they get here at the senior center. It might be the only hot meal they get in a day.”

Workman works with MESA to make sure the county’s senior population has access to MESA’s food pantry and organizes weekly bus trips to the food pantry.

Workman also noted that while transportation has always been problematic for much of the elderly population within the county, she has also seen an uptick in the need for transportation or gas money.