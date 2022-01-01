Food assistance demand on the rise in Madison: food pantry serving record numbers of hungry

By Becca Pizmoht
Staff Writer
According to Feeding America CEO Katie Fitzgerald, 2021 has been one of the busiest years in the organization’s 40-year history. The non-profit dedicated to eradicating hunger in the United States with a network of food banks has seen a marked increase in the need for its services this past year. Fitzgerald noted that when families fall on hard times, food is one of their most urgent needs.
The trend holds true locally as well: 2021 has seen increased demand for food assistance in Madison County.
Eleanor Mower, Executive Director of the Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA), believes the ongoing pandemic and related financial concerns have spurred demand for assistance.
This November, the MESA food pantry served 471 county residents, a record number for a single month.
“We have seen an increase in need recently,” said Mower. “We are lucky to have plenty of food pantry volunteers but as always need the staples to keep our pantry full and drivers to pick up food at our partner stores.”
MESA is the go-to for any county resident needing any form of assistance. Operating since 1982, the organization provides financial and food assistance to Madison County residents. MESA’s programs are all volunteer run and funded through donations, thrift store sales and grants.
Madison County Senior Center Director Shirley Workman believes inflation is contributing to the demand for food assistance, especially in the elderly population.
“It is really hard for these folks on a fixed income to get by,” said Workman. “Many of the people that come to the senior center depend on Social Security, and $800 a month just doesn’t go far now.
“Fortunately, we’ve been able to open up again. Some of our people depend on the meal they get here at the senior center. It might be the only hot meal they get in a day.”
Workman works with MESA to make sure the county’s senior population has access to MESA’s food pantry and organizes weekly bus trips to the food pantry.
Workman also noted that while transportation has always been problematic for much of the elderly population within the county, she has also seen an uptick in the need for transportation or gas money.
“We had one man who was going to cancel a doctor appointment because he couldn’t afford the gas to drive there,” she said. “We are starting to ask for donations of gas cards so they can afford to drive and get to the doctor or shopping. It is hard for working people to afford gas but it’s even tougher for these folks on a fixed income.”
If you are interested in donating to the MESA food pantry, the organization is currently in need of pantry staples like canned goods, boxed juices and full packaged dinners. Donations can be dropped off during food pantry hours; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. -1 p.m..
For more information or to volunteer or make a donation to MESA, contact Eleanor Mower at (540) 948-4427 or visit the organizations website, https://mesamadisonva.org.