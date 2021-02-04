Five submit applications for District 3 board seat

Pitera, an art teacher at Orange Elementary School, ran a write-in campaign against Goodwin in 2019, collecting 479 votes to Goodwin’s 1,279.

In her letter to the county administrator, Pitera notes, “My decision to run then was based on my desire to use my unique talents to serve the people of Orange County. I still wish to serve and my intention is to run for District 3 Supervisor in the special election this November.”

Pitera and her husband Rob operate Rounton Farm on Rapidan Road, which is a wedding venue, summer camp and hunting club. An Orange County native, she earned a degree in studio art and a teaching certificate at Sweet Briar College in 1993, and later a master’s degree as a reading specialist at the University of Virginia. In 2015, when Sweet Briar was facing closure, she was one of seven alumni who helped rescue the college and secure its future. For most of her career, she’s been a teacher in schools from Orange County Public Schools, Falls Church and two stints teaching in Kenya.

Former Orange Mayor and co-owner of Mason Insurance Agency in Orange, Chuck Mason was direct and to the point in his letter of interest.