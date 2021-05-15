Fire crews battle difficult blaze in LOW

Last Tuesday, crews from multiple departments responded to assist Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 29 for a reported structure fire in the

eastern end of Orange County on Flat Run Road.

Early activation of the emergency services network was critical to the outcome of this call as the fire spread quickly from the home to the garage, vehicles and nearby wooded areas. The occupant of the home in the 4400 block was able to get out of the home safely, while one pet suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital.

Swiftly responding, a composite crew of two career and one volunteer firefighter found a fully involved fire. However, they immediately established that no occupants remained in the house and went to work extinguishing the fire. As further crews responded, they immediately worked on suppressing the structure fire while additional crews worked on containing the fire that had spread to the nearby woods.

Over the course of multiple hours, 18 firefighters used 53,000 gallons of water, more than 2,000 feet of supply line and several hundreds of feet of attack line in extinguishing the fire while concurrently addressing the impact of the volatile storms that rolled through the area.