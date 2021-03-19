Farmers adjust to wet winter weather

“February weather conditions were really wet with rain, snow and ice from those winter storms as they passed through the area,” she said. “This made for very muddy field conditions; with the mud making it hard on winter feeding pastures, barley, winter wheat, livestock and farmers alike.”

Wesner pointed out that it wasn’t just the winter months that saw heavy precipitation, most of 2020 was wetter than usual. Surprisingly, the conditions may have helped farmers prepare better for taking care of their animals during the off season.

“We actually headed into the winter with an adequate, and in many cases surplus, amount of hay and stockpiled roughage to feed livestock,” Wesner said. “This forage surplus has aided livestock in making it through the winter in good body condition as we move to spring grass turnout time. With the extreme surplus of soil moisture, both topsoil and subsoil, that we have right now we should hope that with warm temperatures we should get good early pasture growth and have prime soil beds for planting crops.”

Downed trees caused by strong winds and heavy ice remain concerns as farmers (and homeowners as well) continue to clean up and get ready for the beginning of the planting season noted Michael Wallace, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).