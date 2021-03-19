Farmers adjust to wet winter weather

The ice and snow might be gone, but Orange County residents are still digging their way out of a wet and at times harsh, winter season. Inclement weather had the most noticeable effect on area farms during the last three months, according to regional agriculture experts.
While Central Virginia managed to avoid the severe infrastructure problems encountered by states like Texas, other regions weren’t as fortunate.
“We were lucky in that we didn’t lose power or have the destruction like farmers in southside and south-central Virginia,” said Kaci Daniel, unit coordinator extension agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE). “In addition to the household comforts that a lot of readers might think about, when farmers lose power it affects automatic waterers, thawing units, poultry houses, dairies, etc.”
The Virginia Cooperative Extension is an agricultural outreach program headquartered in Blacksburg. It is a partnership between Virginia Tech and Virginia State University that helps educate the public about farming practices and the state’s natural resources. Daniel works in the Orange satellite office and has helped to develop and grow the county’s 4-H youth program.
According to Daniel’s colleague, agricultural agent Courtney Wesner, February was a particularly tough month for local farmers, who had to deal with series of storms with few dry or sunny days in between weather systems. Wesner serves as the associate extension agent at VCE’s Orange office.
“February weather conditions were really wet with rain, snow and ice from those winter storms as they passed through the area,” she said. “This made for very muddy field conditions; with the mud making it hard on winter feeding pastures, barley, winter wheat, livestock and farmers alike.”
Wesner pointed out that it wasn’t just the winter months that saw heavy precipitation, most of 2020 was wetter than usual. Surprisingly, the conditions may have helped farmers prepare better for taking care of their animals during the off season.
“We actually headed into the winter with an adequate, and in many cases surplus, amount of hay and stockpiled roughage to feed livestock,” Wesner said. “This forage surplus has aided livestock in making it through the winter in good body condition as we move to spring grass turnout time. With the extreme surplus of soil moisture, both topsoil and subsoil, that we have right now we should hope that with warm temperatures we should get good early pasture growth and have prime soil beds for planting crops.”
Downed trees caused by strong winds and heavy ice remain concerns as farmers (and homeowners as well) continue to clean up and get ready for the beginning of the planting season noted Michael Wallace, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).
There have been numerous reports of a large number of trees that have fallen on cattle fencing and cropland,” Wallace said. “Farmers may need to contain cattle, while trees are removed and damaged fencing can be repaired. Removing downed trees adds to an already heavy workload for farmers who need to fertilize wheat, pasture and hay fields or prepare croplands for planting.”
Farmers and agribusinesses weren’t the only groups that bore the brunt of the storms in recent weeks. Dominion Energy reported that nearly 300,000 people lost power in Central Virginia during the Valentine’s Day weekend ice storm. The longer a farm or household went without power, the more complications they faced.
“Farms that lost power for days or weeks may have incurred extra costs for fuel to run generators for heating greenhouses and keeping cattle-waterers (i.e., wells) operating,” Wallace said. “Also, loss of power means no electricity on cattle fencing to keep the cattle contained.”
NBC 29 meteorologist Josh Fitzgerald said that the first two months of winter were relatively quiet, but all of a sudden, the dam broke in February. He also mentioned that Virginia did in fact see some of the outer ripples from the system that devastated most of Texas.
“The most noticeable weather trend this winter was the back-to-back winter storms,” he said. “We went from a snow drought to suddenly, five winter storms in the span of four weeks. A colder-than-average weather pattern met up with several storm systems. Virginia had some wintry weather from the ice and snowstorm which impacted Texas in mid-February.”
The latest weather data published on March 8 by Virginia Tech’s Northern Piedmont Center shows that the first full week of this month has been warmer and drier. Greg Lillard, farm manager for the center records that data. He said so far 2021 is on track in terms of average annual rainfall.
“Thankfully the recent stretch of sunny days and winds have started to dry things out,” Daniel said. “Of course, there are still plenty of pieces of cropland that are saturated or have standing water.”
Wesner said although the warmer spring-like weather has been a welcome change, too much of it could be problematic.
“With a decent portion of the United States facing severe, extreme, and exceptional drought we are fortunate to have the moisture,” she said.
Meanwhile, Fitzgerald is encouraged by the forecast for the next few months. He anticipates a standard Virginia spring. His one note of caution pertained to serious weather events, such as tornadoes.
“Typical of March and April we will have big swings in temperatures,” he said. “One day will be mild and the next colder. We’ll have to watch closely how quickly our severe weather season ramps up in April, May and June. It’ll be active at times.”
Saturday, March 20, is the first day of spring in 2021.