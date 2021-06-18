Far-reaching post-graduate plans

“DKU checked both of those boxes for me,” she added. “It was a last-minute decision. But it felt like I was in the right place at the right time.”

She believes all students should try to push themselves out of their comfort zone and that the few years after high school provide the perfect time to experiment.

“I really hope opportunities like mine continue to gain more traction so that other students can find what’s right for them,” she said.

For her first semester, Trask will be a student at Duke’s flagship campus in Durham, N.C., allowing her to acclimate to college life before leaving for China.

“Because of visa restrictions, I would either be doing my first semester online or on a different campus abroad,” she said. “I decided to go with the Duke route. I’m super excited to be there for a semester, though.”

Trask has been taking Korean language lessons since ninth grade (a skill she put to good use while studying abroad) but has yet to learn much Mandarin (Standard Chinese). She plans to hunker down this summer and try to build a foundation in the language.

As far as picking a major, Trask is aiming for a subject that pairs well with her desire to travel and absorb other cultures.