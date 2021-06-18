Far-reaching post-graduate plans

Two of Orange County High School’s recently graduated seniors are about to embark on highly unique but similar paths in the coming year. Both O’Brian Martin and Kylie Trask will be traveling domestically and internationally for their early college experiences.
Martin was elected to the position of High School Division President for Distributive Education Clubs of America (now known simply as DECA) in May. DECA is a not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 225,000 members. It has 3,700 chapters at high schools in all 50 states and 215 chapters at various colleges and universities. Additionally, DECA has an international presence in Canada, Guam, Germany and Puerto Rico. The organization’s programs are authorized by Congress and the United States Department of Education, according to its website. Martin will be traveling around the country and possibly to Canada as the main representative of DECA at the high school level.
As for Trask, she has been accepted to study in Kunshan, China at Duke Kunshan University (DKU), a partnership between Duke University and Wuhan University. Trask, who also was OCHS’s salutatorian for the Class of 2021, studied abroad in South Korea for much of her junior year of high school. That experience had a profound influence on her decision to leave the country for college.
Before winning his election, Martin had applied to Virginia Tech and been accepted. He explained that he and the university worked out an arrangement, deferring his admission.
“With DECA my schedule is crazy,” he said. “This way I can focus all my time and energy on DECA and live out the platform that I promised my constituents. Right now, it’s for a year, but it could end up being just for the fall semester.”
Preparing for a year of traveling and meeting with professional groups is a challenge for anyone, but Martin said he feels ready and is eager to start making an impact.
“What my schedule looks like this year is that I travel every month to a state or country representing DECA,” he said. “I got a call or notification a couple days ago that I’ve been invited to North Dakota in a few months. Once I get there, I’ll be the keynote speaker. Whenever I travel, first I check in with the people who invited me. I make sure that the DECA mission is being fulfilled in their association, state or country. When I visit [Washington] D.C. in July, I’ll be there for a whole week. The month after that I’ll be going to Atlanta. The pace is already picking up.”
Many of the trips Martin will be going on are required as a part of his duties as high school level president.
“I actually have a set schedule before I even get into office,” he said. “When I went through the application process, DECA leadership told me that if I was elected president then certain trips were mandatory. I also have miscellaneous trips throughout the year, which are invite-only.”
Running for office, while still in high school, taught Martin discipline and helped fine tune his interpersonal communication skills, he said.
“It was grueling,” he explained. “This campaign started last August and culminated in May. Nine months of campaigning. It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked for anything in my life.”
Nevertheless, Martin said he wouldn’t change a thing about his involvement with DECA. He expressed his excitement at the opportunity to dig deeper into his work shaping the organization’s agenda.
“I just had a board meeting earlier today,” he said. “We have pre-training assignments to get us ready for the months ahead. For instance, right now we’re planning our program of leadership, which is our plan for 2021-2022. It dictates how we plan to govern DECA for the year. That’s a lot of work because we have to make sure it gets approved for funding and is viable.”
Although DECA will consume most of his free time for the next 12 months, Martin is still looking ahead to when he gets to Tech and can begin to work toward his career goals.
“I plan to major in hospitality and tourism management. After college, I will probably end up going to a hotel and working. Anything related to business administration is in my wheelhouse. My passion is being of service to people. So, I’ll probably find myself going into politics or some kind of public service.”
Debbie Taylor, DECA’s leadership specialist and one of Martin’s primary supervisors, said in a statement that she can’t wait to see what he brings to the table as president.
“We look forward to working with O’Brian Martin in the upcoming year as he serves DECA’s High School Division,” she said. “Drawing on his leadership skills, motivation and communication skills as a former association officer, he is eager to learn while representing a [225,000-member] international career and technical student organization.”
Trask will be spending virtually all of her years as a college undergrad abroad. She described how coming home early from studying in South Korea at the onset of COVID pushed her even more in the direction of leaving the United States.
“After that, I knew that I didn’t want the conventional university experience, but at the time I didn’t know what that would entail,” she said. “But I couldn’t see myself going to school anywhere in Virginia. One of my friends is actually a freshman at Duke Kunshan University right now, so I talked to her about it and got more information. We knew each other from studying abroad. It really seemed like the only thing that was closest to my interests, since I knew I wanted to go to college with a diverse population of people from various backgrounds. Also, I wanted to attend a school that is outside of the country or has an amazing study abroad program.”
“DKU checked both of those boxes for me,” she added. “It was a last-minute decision. But it felt like I was in the right place at the right time.”
She believes all students should try to push themselves out of their comfort zone and that the few years after high school provide the perfect time to experiment.
“I really hope opportunities like mine continue to gain more traction so that other students can find what’s right for them,” she said.
For her first semester, Trask will be a student at Duke’s flagship campus in Durham, N.C., allowing her to acclimate to college life before leaving for China.
“Because of visa restrictions, I would either be doing my first semester online or on a different campus abroad,” she said. “I decided to go with the Duke route. I’m super excited to be there for a semester, though.”
Trask has been taking Korean language lessons since ninth grade (a skill she put to good use while studying abroad) but has yet to learn much Mandarin (Standard Chinese). She plans to hunker down this summer and try to build a foundation in the language.
As far as picking a major, Trask is aiming for a subject that pairs well with her desire to travel and absorb other cultures.
“The curriculum at DKU is very interdisciplinary and intersectional, which means there’s lots of room to explore,” she said. “And I don’t have to declare my major until my sophomore year, but I am thinking about doing global cultural studies and then maybe a career in international relations or business. Somewhere in that realm.”
A person who has been there for almost every step of Trask’s journey so far is her former guidance counselor at OCHS, Kevin Weber. Despite keeping a close eye on Trask and trying to aid her in any way he can, Weber admitted that she is a very self-sufficient student.
“She’s so independent, which is great,” he said. “When she got back from South Korea, she came into the building to work with me on a few applications for different things, not necessarily for college. But I didn’t have a chance to have a real sit-down discussion with her because of COVID. At the beginning of this year, she told me what she was going to do, and I helped her get her application materials together.”
Weber expressed his admiration for Trask’s ability to find the silver lining in tough situations.
“Something that really sticks out to me about Kylie is that the minute COVID became a reality, she didn’t look at it as a step back,” he said. “Instead, she looked at is something that she just had to get through. She never took a negative attitude about coming home sooner from Korea or about her senior year being different. I’ve been really proud of her.”