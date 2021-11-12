Expansion project underway at GBES

By Isaac Parrish
Reporter
If things go according to plan, a $6.3 million addition and renovation project at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School will break ground in spring 2022.
In a presentation to the Orange County School Board at its Nov. 1 meeting, Bill Berry, assistant superintendent for student and administrative services, detailed conceptual designs for the GBES addition and renovation project.
“It’s our hope to break ground sometime hopefully in spring,” said Berry.
The new building will provide three first- grade classrooms, three kindergarten classrooms, two resource rooms, a conference room, a common area and an outdoor learning space.
The two adjacent resource rooms are designed so the wall between them can be removed to create an additional first-grade or kindergarten classroom in the future, if needed.
The new building will connect to the original main classroom building via corridor.
The new building will modernize the 56-year-old elementary school and eliminate interior stairs between wings that don’t meet modern accessibility standards. The contemporary design style features an open layout in the center connecting each room. The large windows in every room afford each classroom the benefit of natural light.
The board hopes to add funding later to replace the roof on the original main building with a standing seam roof that will match the roof of the new addition. The roof would accommodate a potential solar energy system—much as the schools have placed on other buildings throughout the county.
The estimated cost on construction for the new addition and renovation is $6.3 million. That figure originally was estimated to cover the costs of additional improvements to the school including closed walkways to connect existing buildings, improvements to the main building, renovations to the existing kindergarten building (to convert it into the Head Start location) and grades four and five building (to convert into music, art, and STEM), upgrades to existing utilities and recreational areas.
“At one time it was the hopes that the $6.3 million would cover all of that. We have to remember we asked for the $6.3 million back numerous years ago and when asking for that type of money we don’t think of the inflation over time and the cost of materials going up. And so, we’re not getting as much for that $6.3 million as we originally planned,” Berry reported.
“That’s certainly something that in future projects, we need to make sure that we work into those requests, that the $6.3 [million] is based on today’s dollar. Each year it needs to be increased by an X factor for when we finally get to the project.”