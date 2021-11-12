Expansion project underway at GBES

The board hopes to add funding later to replace the roof on the original main building with a standing seam roof that will match the roof of the new addition. The roof would accommodate a potential solar energy system—much as the schools have placed on other buildings throughout the county.

The estimated cost on construction for the new addition and renovation is $6.3 million. That figure originally was estimated to cover the costs of additional improvements to the school including closed walkways to connect existing buildings, improvements to the main building, renovations to the existing kindergarten building (to convert it into the Head Start location) and grades four and five building (to convert into music, art, and STEM), upgrades to existing utilities and recreational areas.

“At one time it was the hopes that the $6.3 million would cover all of that. We have to remember we asked for the $6.3 million back numerous years ago and when asking for that type of money we don’t think of the inflation over time and the cost of materials going up. And so, we’re not getting as much for that $6.3 million as we originally planned,” Berry reported.