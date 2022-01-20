Emergency declarations: Supervisors sound off on state response

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Friday afternoon, Orange County officials declared a local state of emergency in advance of the pending weather of Winter Storm Izzy.

The declaration, which went into effect Sunday, Jan. 16, allows the county emergency management staff access to resources needed to respond to the storm.

The recent declaration came on the heels of a similar step taken following Winter Storm Frida, which crippled much of Central Virginia, stalling traffic, toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands of Orange County residents.

In that case, absent a statewide declaration, only the local emergency declaration allowed statewide resources, including the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Department of Transportation, to mobilize specific resources to assist Orange County.

At its regular meeting last Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors both ratified and closed its previous state of emergency, offering praise for the local response and frustration with the outgoing state administration.

District 2 Supervisor Jim White said local emergency service responders had gone “above and beyond the call of duty … in amazingly difficult circumstances, much of which was out of their control because they’re not the ones plowing the roads or dealing with power outages.”

But having said that, he noted the fallout from the storm earlier this month illustrated some shortcomings that prompted greater scrutiny and preparation.

“It’s clear in a rural area like we have, where we have a lot of roads and a lot of trees, a lot of overhead powerlines, and where there are still people without power … it requires a lot to stay reasonably comfortable and feel reasonably safe in that kind of environment,” White said. “I don’t think it’s the kind of thing we need to do get completely worked up about but I think we should take away from this the lessons learned and understand where we could be better prepared or have better information for people.”

He noted that the board—meeting in what also doubles as an emergency operations center in the new public safety building—could better understand what resources and capabilities exist to deploy in such emergencies.

To that end, he continued, he said state-level agencies seemed ill-prepared to respond to the Jan. 3 storm and suggested the board work to improve future state responses.

“We shouldn’t just think, ‘thank God it’s over; let’s move on.’ I think it’s incumbent upon us to show a little bit of leadership and say ‘let’s learn from it and get better prepared for the next time’—which could be this weekend.”

District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier agreed, and said he’d received a number of phone calls from those grateful Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees, as the local director of emergency management, had declared a local state of emergency following Winter Storm Frida.

Because of that action, he said, VDOT was able to mobilize some resources it wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

“I received phone calls from VDOT as well, thanking us for being so proactive and getting things accomplished. Plain and simple: without Orange County’s involvement in this one, I don’t believe that we ever would have gotten a declaration from our current governor,” Crozier said last Tuesday.

District 1 Supervisor and new board chair Mark Johnson echoed the remarks of his colleagues, but also called out Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for its frustrating online customer service interface.

“First of all, I want to thank our employees, the local staff, who, who kept on trucking, doing all they could whether it was EMS, fire or law enforcement,” he said. “When things get really nasty, most of us get to sit at home and complain because the lights are out. These people have to have to keep working and often times, in very hazardous circumstances.”

He agreed with his fellow supervisors that the county needs to have a solid plan in place for emergency situations—whether it be snow storms or derechos—that facilitates responses and resources in an effective and efficient manner.

“I think we owe it to the citizens of Orange County to develop and update our existing plan for these kinds of things,” he said.

“I think the state did a terrible job. I don’t really understand why they did not react well to it. And it certainly wasn’t just in Orange County,” he continued. “There were people stranded all over the state and while I don’t blame the state for people being stranded, I do blame the state for not reacting to it in a quicker, more robust fashion. When you’re in the middle of a crisis, it’s not the time to try to figure out whose fault it is. It’s time to do what you have to do to get people back where they belong.”

He then turned his attention to REC—which provides electricity to approximately half of Orange County.

“I’m less than thrilled with REC and the job they did,” Johnson continued. “I want to make it very clear: I’m not talking about the people that were out in the woods at two o’clock in the morning, sawing up trees and putting lines back up. I’m talking about the leadership. And I guess I’m talking about their IT team because their website is awful. You could not rely on it. It would say one thing, and an hour later, it would say something different.”

Johnson expressed frustration on behalf of constituents who would report an outage, see that it had been assigned to a crew, and later learn it had not been assigned, or even recorded.

“I don’t want to get overly dramatic, but that’s kind of soul crushing,” he continued. “I think REC needs to up their game. This is 2021. We need to figure out a way to do a better job. We can’t do anything about snowstorms or derechos, but we can certainly react to them better and have better information getting out to people and better communications.”

That being said, Johnson and the other supervisors—who also serve as the directors of the Orange County Broadband Authority—cited the continued operation of the county’s broadband service throughout the storm. For those who maintained power, at least.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to FiberLync, because FiberLync did not go down. It stayed up,” Johnson said, leveling additional criticism at the state administration that chose to provide grant funds to REC’s Firefly rural broadband program rather than Orange County’s FiberLync.

“Unlike Firefly and various other entities who recently got millions of dollars from the state of Virginia that we didn’t get, when they string their lines up on poles, guess what? When the pine trees and cedar trees fell, they busted those lines too—whereas ours that are in the ground may have cost a little bit more to get there, but they survived,” Johnson continued, pointing his remarks toward, “any state ears that may hear my comments.”

Both Crozier and District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame said they hoped the county’s citizens were aware of the uninterrupted FiberLync broadband service despite the storm’s other inconveniences.