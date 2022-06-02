Elementary addition: Schools break ground on $5.7 million GBES expansion

By Ike Parrish

Orange County Public Schools’ administrators, staff, school board members past and present and local government leaders gathered at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School on May 23 to break ground for the addition of a new building and extensive renovations at the school.

The school board recently approved the authorization of a $5,699,000 contract with Kenbridge Construction for the improvements to GBES.

The school currently houses grades kindergarten through fifth grade as well as three Head Start classes. The project – to modernize the 57-year-old school – will include an additional building with three first-grade classrooms, three kindergarten classrooms, two resource rooms, a conference room, restrooms and a common area.

“Our current kindergarten classes are in a detached annex building constructed in 1975 and our fourth-grade and fifth-grade annex was built in 1978, so as you can see there is certainly a need for this renovation and new building,” said assistant superintendent and former GBES Principal Bill Berry. “As you can imagine, this new addition and renovation will provide us with a renewed learning environment that will serve the educational needs and safety needs of our students, staff and community.”

Berry also thanked the Orange County Board of Supervisors for approving the necessary funding for the project.

“It’s all about partnerships; that’s what makes a successful school system – the government, the schools’ staff, the faculty and our construction partners, Kenbridge Construction,” said Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees.

Kenbridge Construction has a track record with OCPS. In past years, the construction firm has completed projects at Orange County High School and Locust Grove Middle School.

Once complete, the new building will house kindergarten and first grade classes while the current kindergarten annex will become the new Head Start facility.

“This construction is very important for us and it’s going to bring all of our learners into the main building,” said GBES Principal Nick Sodano.

The new building, which will be situated adjacent to the main building and face Baker Street, will connect to the original main classroom building via corridor.

Other improvements include an outdoor learning space, a security vestibule in the front lobby and an ADA accessible ramp in the main building, replacing a staircase in the main building.

The GBES project, currently underway, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

“I’m really excited to see what opportunities lie ahead for our students in these new learning spaces that will be 21st century learning spaces,” said Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead.