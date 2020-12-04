Earthquest relocates to Rapidan: Nonprofit educates with birds of prey

Haynes said many people have never seen a raptor up close and have no idea about the birds’ habits or habitat.

“For many people, this is the first time they’ve been close to a bird of prey,” he said. “Until then, they haven’t thought about what they do, what they eat or where they live. These birds are ambassadors for their wild cousins. It is a chance for people to see these birds and learn about the struggles they face in our modern world.”

Earthquest was founded by Steve Hoddy in 1989. Hoddy, a graduate of a wildlife management program at Moorpark College in California, worked with a raptor rehabilitation facility and with wildlife trainers for the movie industry in California before moving east. After managing several wildlife exhibitions and demonstrations for other organizations, Hoddy formed Earthquest to provide environmental education programs with a focus on presenting live raptors. Hoddy believes that demonstrations of the animals’ abilities offers a unique and memorable experience. Until 2019, Earthquest was based in Georgia. The non-profit decided to relocate to central Virginia after traveling to the area to present educational programs.