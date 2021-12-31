Dry weather continues from fall into winter

The drier-than-usual fall most likely has left farmers with few complaints.

“[Fall crop harvest] should be great because a lot of times harvest gets slowed down because of excessive rain that we would have,” said Lillard.

Daniel added that the fall weather produced a better-quality harvest for local farmers.

“A lot of people don’t have grain storage around here, so they have to basically dry their crops in the field. And so, they need dry weather to get the moisture content out of the grain,” she said.

According to Daniel, the dry weather, coupled with a late frost, led to a later harvest.

“It’s been odd this year, driving around you still see standing grain the first of December. Usually, people are done by then.”

Aside from the lack of precipitation, the area also has been experiencing warmer than usual temperatures.

“The warmer temperatures that we’ve had have helped with grass production,” said Orange County Farm Bureau President Jacob Gilley. “And the livestock feed requirements have been decreased because they don’t burn as many calories because it’s not cold.”